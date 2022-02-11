Advertising Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

There appeared to be two schools of thought surrounding the campaign: Controversy around the blurring of nipples in the Instagram version of the ad as well as the use of bare breasts as 'titillation'.

Adidas' new campaign drew ire from many
Adidas' new campaign drew ire from many

Adidas is defending its decision to tweet a grid photo of 25 different pairs of bare breasts to advertise its new sports bra collection. Here is the Tweet that links to the uncensored image. The copy in the Tweet reads: "We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

The image on Instagram, however, has been censored to abide by social media guidelines. 

On Wednesday morning, the retailer tweeted the image linking to the collection and using the hashtag #SupportIsEverything in an effort to promote body positivity. 

But some Twitter users deem the tweet as NSFW, stating the imagery is not appropriate for younger users of the platform. Adidas' social media team has been busy directly responding to people who aren't fans of the ad or just don't understand the meaning behind it.


When PRWeek reached out for comment about the ad, Adidas said in a statement that it believes everybody in sport deserves to be supported.

“A sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts,” the statement explained. “The confidence and support it gives can have a significant impact on someone’s performance and ability to stick with sport. That is why we have re-engineered our entire portfolio, catering to more bodies and workouts than ever before.”

The images the brand posted on Wednesday were “designed to show just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount,” the company added.

Adidas works with Hill+Knowlton Strategies. 

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

3 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

5 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

6 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

9 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

10 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Related Articles

Anta's ascent: The Chinese brand about to beat Adidas
Marketing
Aug 25, 2021
Julienna Law

Anta's ascent: The Chinese brand about to beat Adidas

One year on: How are fashion’s boycotted brands faring in China?
Marketing
Feb 6, 2022
Lisa Nan

One year on: How are fashion’s boycotted brands ...

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?
News
Jul 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Is Guess and Alibaba's FashionAI the future of retail?

Squid Game inspires fashion, art and culture to die for
Marketing
Oct 21, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Squid Game inspires fashion, art and culture to die for

Just Published

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth as it plots global expansion
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Circles Life appoints first consumer VP of growth ...

Nelson Allen takes on role leading B2C growth and regional marketing as Singapore telco seeks to expand its footprint.

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, Carousell to starting up an ecommerce aggregator
News
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, ...

In the first in a new series exploring Asia-Pacific's startups that could disrupt the advertising and marketing industries, we meet the cofounder of Rainforest, a new type of brand owner that has been born from the global ecommerce boom.

Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Pepperstone depicts what goes on in a day trader's head

In a campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, the Australian-based brokerage humanises the everyday dilemmas that play out in day traders' heads, but doesn't help them solve them.

PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2022 open for entries

Additional categories have been added this year. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit.