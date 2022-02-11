Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

Adidas is defending its decision to tweet a grid photo of 25 different pairs of bare breasts to advertise its new sports bra collection. Here is the Tweet that links to the uncensored image. The copy in the Tweet reads: "We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

The image on Instagram, however, has been censored to abide by social media guidelines.

On Wednesday morning, the retailer tweeted the image linking to the collection and using the hashtag #SupportIsEverything in an effort to promote body positivity.

But some Twitter users deem the tweet as NSFW, stating the imagery is not appropriate for younger users of the platform. Adidas' social media team has been busy directly responding to people who aren't fans of the ad or just don't understand the meaning behind it.

Yes, our volunteers were amazing and brave ❤️ — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022