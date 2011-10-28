sportswear

Anta's ascent: The Chinese brand about to beat Adidas
5 hours ago
Julienna Law

Chinese sportswear brand Anta is on track to overtake adidas in market value. How did it manage to rival more renowned brands?

Asics kicks off $80 million global pitch
Oct 28, 2011
Anne Cassidy

GLOBAL - Asics, the Japanese sportswear brand, is holding a review of its estimated US$80 million global advertising arrangements.

Nike connects global runners via ‘Ekiden’ contest
Jan 25, 2011
David Blecken

TOKYO – Nike has launched a branded social initiative around Japan’s Ekiden long-distance relay race, a popular national winter sport.

Columbia Sportswear debuts 'The stupidest cold' global campaign in China
Nov 10, 2010
Staff Reporters

Leading outdoor apparel specialist Columbia Sportswear Company has brought its global marketing campaign 'The stupidest cold', promoting its Omni-Heat technology, to Greater China.

Sportswear brand Anta calls creative review; JWT declines to pitch
Jul 29, 2010
Jin Bo

SHANGHAI - Chinese sportswear brand Anta has called a pitch for its creative business over the next three years. Incumbent agency JWT said it has declined to take part in the pitch.

Sportswear: Local players raise the bar
Jun 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

International brands need to compete with a growing love for local labels.

