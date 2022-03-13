Advertising Digital The Work
ZebPay takes a dig at other crypto platforms and celebrity endorsers

Watch the films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas here

ZebPay has rolled out its first advertising campaign in India.  

The cryptocurrency trading platform has been operating in India since 2014 and now aims to establish a differentiated positioning as ‘crypto mein pro’ (professionals in cryptocurrency).  

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and consists of two films. Both the films are based on situations in the ZebPay office, where the team is discussing matters like Virat's retirement and a brand ambassador appointment for the brand (above). Through the discussions, it's apparent that the team knows very little about both the talking points, but are professionals in crypto currency.

Raj Karkara, chief operating officer, ZebPay, said, “Crypto is relatively nascent and while many players tend to oversimplify this complex category in their communications, we believe India deserves better. As pioneers of crypto in India since 2014, our goal is to educate, support and enable investors as they navigate this rapidly evolving ecosystem. This is reflected in our latest campaign and brand position 'crypto mein pro', where instead of glamorising the category by using celebrity endorsements along with callouts such as 'simple hain' or 'start with only Rs. 100', we chose to take a more mature stand. By showcasing our deep industry expertise built through years of experience, we seek to communicate the importance of choosing the right partner that is as serious about investing in crypto as our users are.”  

Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The world of crypto is very new and very interesting. One thing that stood out was how into crypto Zebpay was and we felt that there was an idea here itself. The launch campaign of 'crypto mein pro' highlights how passionate and knowledgeable Zebpay is when it comes to crypto with a humorous take.”  

The campaign is spread across TV, radio, print and digital.  

CREDITS  

Client: Raj Karkara, Rohit Machado, Neha Sawant
Creative: Sagar Kapoor, Kishore Mohandas, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Lohith Chengappa, Sukumaran N, Avisruti Sarkar, Pradeap Krishnan
Account management: Sonali Khanna, Bhupender Agarwal, Somali Bhowal
Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Saumya Chattopadhyay, Prashanth Murthy
Production house: Nirvana Films Director: Kishore Iyer

