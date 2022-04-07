Marketing News
Ben Bold
3 hours ago

Unilever’s Conny Braams: ‘Trust not crypto’ should be currency of Web3

Braams has also taken on new role at FMCG giant to mark convergence of marketing and sales.

Conny Braams: Web3 should be about trust and collectivism
Conny Braams: Web3 should be about trust and collectivism

Unilever marketing boss Conny Braams has called on advertisers, tech giants, regulators, government and consumers to ensure that the pursuit of Web3 does not come at the expense of trust, transparency and probity.

Speaking at the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketer Week event, Braams called for a united front to ensure "people are put first in the next iteration of the web", whereby digitisation is accelerating the convergence of media, entertainment and commerce and blurring "the lines between marketing and sales".

The occasion marked the first time Braams has spoken in public in her new role of chief digital and commercial officer, having previously been chief digital and marketing officer. Effective from 1 April, her tweaked title marks an evolution of her former position and means that sales will be added to her existing remit, with no succession plan in place.

"And no, before you ask, we're not dropping marketing. We're adding sales," she said.

Her WFA speech, entitled "The internet of the people", examined the opportunities of Web3 for marketers to bond more strongly with consumers, while warning of "unintended consequences" and that "the currency in Web3 is not crypto, the currency is trust".

She said: "Web3 cannot be a mistake that the next generation pays for. To put it into context, the founders of the future companies for Web3 are girls in year five today. We have a window to act, to avoid the need to react. Because, in the end, it's people, not technology that will measure the success of our efforts."

Braams told attendees that as advertisers, media companies, agencies, tech giants et al "begin to create and invest in the next environment where people spend their time, and their money, we need to be clear on what we are building and what we need to prevent".

Cutting through the hype is crucial, she added, to "make sure people don't have an experience that is riddled with scams".

"The challenges and concerns of consumers today will only be amplified in an environment where personal data becomes more personal. Regulation alone is not enough. Self-regulation alone is not enough. Self-restraint alone is not enough.

"We need a shift in mindset, from solving problems to preventing problems. We need to act so we don't need to react. Prevent before we need to treat. Foresight instead of hindsight."

Braams stressed that a "true technology evolution must be accompanied by the development of substantial, new, ethical infrastructures and policies... because the internet without trust, is scandal".

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

4 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

5 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance
Digital
Mar 22, 2022
Morten Grubak

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance

From platform power to people power? Navigating Web3 hype at SXSW
Advertising
Mar 17, 2022
Hannah Matthews

From platform power to people power? Navigating ...

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines
Advertising
Feb 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines

ZebPay takes a dig at other crypto platforms and celebrity endorsers
Advertising
Mar 13, 2022
Campaign India Team

ZebPay takes a dig at other crypto platforms and ...

Just Published

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman

Buhlmann was previously chief executive of the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Mindshare names global chief client officer
Media
3 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare names global chief client officer

Former Aegis Media president Susannah Outfin takes over from Nilufar Fowler.

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs
Analysis
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs

The copywriter at Dentsu Jayme Syfu answers 11 of our questions. Learn about how she turned away from journalism but nevertheless ended up producing work that increases understanding. Plus, hear about her love of the reality show '90-Day Fiancé' and her overly exciting recurring dreams.

Are we, as an industry, rewarding the right things?
Advertising
13 hours ago
Sascha Kuntze

Are we, as an industry, rewarding the right things?

Strategies are moving towards rooting brands in specific cultures over the long term, rather than flashy, short-term campaigns. It may be time to rethink awards categories to reflect this, writes BBH Singapore's chief creative officer.