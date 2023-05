Goafest 2023 was held between 24-26 May. At the festival, Campaign India chatted with Lulu Raghavan, Megha Tata, Shrenik Gandhi and Ujaya Shakya, who discussed learnings from the three-day festival and the one thing they'd like to see in 2024.

In the second video, Anupriya Acharya, Ed Pank, Rajeev Jain, Ravi Santhanam, Shashi Sinha and Vishal Chinchankar explained how talent can be groomed across the advertising, marketing and media industry.