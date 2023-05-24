Advertising Analysis
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Goafest 2023: 'The expectation is high, the work that shines here will undoubtedly be world-class'

Indian ad industry insiders reveal their wish list as the festival kicks off.

Goafest 2023: 'The expectation is high, the work that shines here will undoubtedly be world-class'

As Goafest kicks off today, Campaign India caught up with regulars who attend the festival. 

We asked them what they look forward to this year at the fest and a session they are keen on attending. 

Here is what they had to say: 

Abe Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network: To be honest, the idea that caught my eye is 'Advertising Rocks' - a first-of-its-kind initiative that encourages music talent - bands and solo performers from the media and advertising industry to perform for us! What a cool idea! Besides the entire agenda is smartly interspersed with lots of entertainment. Look forward to three days of digital-driven ideation and learning, networking and catching up with industry colleagues.

Prasanna Sankhe, co-founder and CCO, HyphenBrands: My primary interest in the Goafest this year is to see many ideas that are travelling well across multiple media like TV, digital, activation etc. (or what the modern jargon calls 'integration' ) Because the big idea is going to be the beacon for the advertising industry now that the infatuation with digital is waning, and the romance with chatGPT has started. So a big idea executed well across disciplines, be it design, communication, activation, or digital will find resonance with even the marketing fraternity and entrepreneurs because that is the only thing that delivers impact. I have already seen some ideas while being on the design jury duty that have already demonstrated this ability, and I'm excited to see even more from the other disciplines. Goafest is going to be exciting.

Satbir Singh, founder, chief creative officer, Thinkstr: Participation from agencies has gone up. Hoping to see what we were all missing all these years. I’ll definitely attend the series of musical sessions lined up. I’m yet to see the list of other sessions. Will decide once I’ve seen that.

Viral Pandya, partner, Cog Digital and advisor, Tongadive: With The One Show partnering with The Abbys, it will be splendid to see how our country’s best Awards have evolved. The expectation is high as the work that shines here will undoubtedly be world-class. As I would be only attending the festival for one and a half days, I would like to catch up with friends, the new younglings and the seniors. 

Source:
Campaign India
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Campaign360: Highlights

7 Campaign360: Highlights

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI
The Information
14 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Just Published

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI
The Information
14 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI

AGENCY REPORT CARDS: No agency stood out in 2022 with its DEI grade. Campaign looks at how agencies can improve in the year ahead.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks

Silvoy has overseen a series of successful launches and innovative partnerships for Starbucks in the region, resulting in year-on-year growth for the brand.

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.