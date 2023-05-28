Advertising Digital News
Campaign India Team
6 hours ago

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades

The Publicis agency has won big in creative, digital and branded entertainment categories.

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades

Leo Burnett carried on its impressive run at the 2023 edition of the Abbys being held at Goafest 2023 in India. After bagging the 'digital specialist agency of the year' on day two, Leo Burnett also won the 'creative agency of the year', 'branded content and entertainment specialist agency of the year', and 'brand activation and promotions specialist agency of the year'. 

The agency won a Grand Prix for Oreo's 'Bring Back 2011' campaign in the 'brand activation and promotion' category. It bagged three Gold wins for Airtel's '175 Replayed' and Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter', two Gold metals for Burger King (The Great Celebrity Hack), Spotify (Wrapped 2022 and Spotify On Toh Mazza On).

Creative agency of the year

In the creative agency of the year tally, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi finished second, with a total of 13 wins. The agency's tally included four Gold, four Silver and five Bronze metals. The Gold wins came for Zepto's 'Indian Stretchable Time' campaign.

Third on the creative agency list tally was FCB India with two Gold, six Silver and five Bronze. One Gold win came for Navneet Education's '(Tr for Teacher) while the other was for Horlicks' 'Uniform' entry.

Enormous (Asahi - Robbery), Grey (Luminous Power Technologies - Women in Energy), and Wunderman Thompson (Exide - The Moving Canvas) also won Gold in this category.

Branded content and entertainment

While Leo Burnett won the agency of the year in this category, Airads and Creativeland Asia also won a Gold each. 

Airads' win was for Gail India's 'Elephants in the Room', while Creativeland Asia's Gold came for Netflix's 'Netflix Playback 2022'.

Video craft specialist of the year

Video craft specialist of the year was Good Morning Films with a total of 16 wins. Five of these were Gold, four of which came for Cadbury Bournville's 'Bournville - Taste so intense'. The other Gold win for the production house came for its entry titled 'WPL - Tera Naam' for Jio Cinema Women's Premier League.

Chrome Pictures finished second with a Gold and three Silver metals. The Gold win came for Dove's 'Stop The Beauty Test'.

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi was third with a Gold and two Silver. The agency's Gold win came for the entry titled 'Fund Island' for U Gro Digital.

Grey Group also won Gold for Gillette's 'Engineering Change'.

Also announced were winners in the DE&I, Red and Green Abby categories. In the DE&I category, Leo Burnett won Gold for Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter'. The Red Abby Gold went to Grey for Netmeds' 'SilenceCancerNotTheFight'. There were two Gold wins in the Green Abby category. These went to VMLY&R (Unilever - Smart Fill) and White Rivers Media (Astral Foundation - Ice Stupas in Ladakh).

In the Young Abby and Maverick category, McCann Worldgroup India's Vasudha Roy, Abhijith SS and Amaljith P won Gold for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's 'Shagun Ka Lifafa'.

For all the winners, see full coverage in Campaign India.

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

5 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

9 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

10 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Goafest 2023: 'The expectation is high, the work that shines here will undoubtedly be world-class'
3 days ago
Campaign India Team

Goafest 2023: 'The expectation is high, the work ...

Leo Burnett launches diversity programme for clients, with McDonald's on board
Dec 1, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Leo Burnett launches diversity programme for ...

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
3 days ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

PepsiCo India appoints Leo Burnett to handle creative
Jul 3, 2022
Campaign India Team

PepsiCo India appoints Leo Burnett to handle creative

Just Published

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
5 hours ago
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

Brands who use influencers must focus on the ‘magic and science’, PRWeek’s Influencer360 conference heard.

Twitter has a place in presidential campaigns - just not launching them
6 hours ago
Ewan Larkin

Twitter has a place in presidential campaigns - ...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign kickoff on Twitter was a bust for several reasons. But the platform is useful to campaigns in other ways.

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account
6 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global ...

IPG's Initiative was appointed in 2017, replacing OMD.

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.