goafest

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
15 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies

Goafest 2010 Creative Abbys: O&M takes home 43 metals
Jun 16, 2010
Gunjan Prasad

Goafest 2010 Creative Abbys: O&M takes home 43 metals

GOA - Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai was judged the top performer at Goafest 2010 Creative Abbys, with the agency ending the day with an impressive haul of 43 metals comprising one Grand Prix, three Golds, nine Silvers and 30 Bronzes.

Media industry needs to learn that frivolity negates respect
May 18, 2010
Santosh Desai

Media industry needs to learn that frivolity negates respect

Santosh Desai, CEO of Future Brands, reflects on the Indian advertising industry.

Ad Club Bombay asks agencies to return Creative Abby metals wrongfully awarded
May 5, 2010
Campaign India Team

Ad Club Bombay asks agencies to return Creative Abby metals wrongfully awarded

MUMBAI - The Ad Club Bombay president has confirmed 29 cases where the voting process at this year's Goafest has been breached and pointed out to the respective winners of Creative Abby metals.

Creative Abby metals to be withdrawn from four agencies
Apr 28, 2010
Campaign India Team

Creative Abby metals to be withdrawn from four agencies

MUMBAI - The final metal tally at the 2010 Creative Abbys is set to change with some new developments coming to light.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Campaign360: Highlights

7 Campaign360: Highlights

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process