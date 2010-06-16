goafest
Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies
Goafest 2010 Creative Abbys: O&M takes home 43 metals
GOA - Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai was judged the top performer at Goafest 2010 Creative Abbys, with the agency ending the day with an impressive haul of 43 metals comprising one Grand Prix, three Golds, nine Silvers and 30 Bronzes.
Media industry needs to learn that frivolity negates respect
Santosh Desai, CEO of Future Brands, reflects on the Indian advertising industry.
Ad Club Bombay asks agencies to return Creative Abby metals wrongfully awarded
MUMBAI - The Ad Club Bombay president has confirmed 29 cases where the voting process at this year's Goafest has been breached and pointed out to the respective winners of Creative Abby metals.
Creative Abby metals to be withdrawn from four agencies
MUMBAI - The final metal tally at the 2010 Creative Abbys is set to change with some new developments coming to light.
