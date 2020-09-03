Watch: Keeping your creative mind healthy at home

With many brand and agency marketing professionals still working from home across different parts of Asia, it's easy to get bored of the same four walls around you with fewer physical meetings and in-person interactions to inspire you.

To stave off the WFH blahs, Campaign asked one of Asia's top creative leaders for some suggestions on how to break out of the box with creative work while working in one.

In this video, Dentsumcgarrybowen co-president Merlee Jayme indulges us with a look at how she mixes up her home routines to avoid tunnel vision and what kinds of work can come as a result, drawing on her past experiences at Dentsu Jayme Syfu in Manila.