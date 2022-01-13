Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for the slopes

Alibaba's Tmall aims to capitalise on affinity for winter sports in the runup to the winter Olympic games. And it has turned to Fred & Farid Shanghai for a stylish campaign launching its 2022 Winter Festival, an annual event dedicated to winter-sports brands.

The agency's response? A great-looking and slickly produced campaign called 'Goodbye city, see you on snow', which the agency touts as a "snow call for all urban Chinese looking for snowy outdoors adventures", according to the agency.

Even though many customers are likely to buy puffy ski jackets for the look rather than any actual skiiing plans, the film above makes the idea of throwing away city concerns for an escape to the slopes compelling. Ad Nut especially likes that the ad never actually shows said slopes, leaving their natural beauty and adventure as an exercise of imagination for the viewer. Like the directors of a good horror film, the creators have realised that it's more effective to evoke rather than show. That leaves the focus on the cool people wearing warm parkas.

Even though Ad Nut was born with all the fluffy winter garb a woodland creature could ever need, some of that gear looks pretty awesome, which is why Ad Nut is off to browse Tmall now.



CREDITS

Client: Tmall, Alibaba Group

Title of the campaign: See you on Snow

Agency: FRED & FARID Shanghai

Chief creative officers: Fred & Farid

Executive creative director: Feng Huang

Creative director: Adrien Goris

Copywriters: Cao Wen, Yucy Wang

Art director: Billy Liao

Designer: Zoy Wang

Agency supervisors: Paul Lin, Chelsea Lin, Amber Yan, François Lin

Agency producers: Charles Renard, Caroline Wei

Brand Strategist: Karen Ge, Aaron Wang

Production company: FRED & FARID Shanghai

Director: Alvynn Diagne

1st AD: Ash

Executive Producer: Charles Renard

Producer: Jason Fu

Editor: Alvynn Diagne

Music composition: Ker Sound

Sound Recorder, Design & Final Mix: 韦代立