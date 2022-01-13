Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for the slopes

A campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai issues a snowy call to the wild for China's urban denizens.

Alibaba's Tmall aims to capitalise on affinity for winter sports in the runup to the winter Olympic games. And it has turned to Fred & Farid Shanghai for a stylish campaign launching its 2022 Winter Festival, an annual event dedicated to winter-sports brands. 

The agency's response? A great-looking and slickly produced campaign called 'Goodbye city, see you on snow', which the agency touts as a "snow call for all urban Chinese looking for snowy outdoors adventures", according to the agency.

Even though many customers are likely to buy puffy ski jackets for the look rather than any actual skiiing plans, the film above makes the idea of throwing away city concerns for an escape to the slopes compelling. Ad Nut especially likes that the ad never actually shows said slopes, leaving their natural beauty and adventure as an exercise of imagination for the viewer. Like the directors of a good horror film, the creators have realised that it's more effective to evoke rather than show. That leaves the focus on the cool people wearing warm parkas.

Even though Ad Nut was born with all the fluffy winter garb a woodland creature could ever need, some of that gear looks pretty awesome, which is why Ad Nut is off to browse Tmall now.


CREDITS

Client: Tmall, Alibaba Group
Title of the campaign: See you on Snow
Agency: FRED & FARID Shanghai
Chief creative officers: Fred & Farid
Executive creative director: Feng Huang
Creative director: Adrien Goris
Copywriters: Cao Wen, Yucy Wang
Art director: Billy Liao
Designer: Zoy Wang
Agency supervisors: Paul Lin, Chelsea Lin, Amber Yan, François Lin
Agency producers: Charles Renard, Caroline Wei
Brand Strategist: Karen Ge, Aaron Wang
Production company: FRED & FARID Shanghai
Director: Alvynn Diagne
1st AD: Ash
Executive Producer: Charles Renard
Producer: Jason Fu
Editor: Alvynn Diagne
Music composition: Ker Sound
Sound Recorder, Design & Final Mix: 韦代立

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Why Tmall’s messaging around 11/11 became ‘less about the discounts’
Marketing
Nov 10, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Why Tmall’s messaging around 11/11 became ‘less ...

Alibaba doubles investment in sales and marketing as Q1 profit slips
Marketing
Aug 3, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Alibaba doubles investment in sales and marketing ...

Alibaba touts $56 billion in sales after 30 minutes of Singles Day
Digital
Nov 11, 2020
Matthew Miller

Alibaba touts $56 billion in sales after 30 minutes ...

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
Nov 11, 2021
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.