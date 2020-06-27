tmall
Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
Alibaba VP on China's post-pandemic retail rebound
Tmall and Taobao's '6.18' sales surge shows recovery of China's economy and growth of ecommerce adoption due to COVID-19.
Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.
Ikea to sell products via third-party website for first time
The world’s biggest furniture seller, which has built its brand by trapping people in a physical maze, is embracing the world of online marketplaces.
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
By the numbers: A surplus of Singles' Day stats
500 million. 37 billion. 760 million. Alibaba's Singles' Day sure generates a lot of numbers. We've sorted through the deluge to curate this list of the most interesting double-11 stats. If you want to sound smart come Monday, start here.
