Digital News
Nikita Mishra
Jul 26, 2022

Alibaba to shut down Tmall in Hong Kong

Sources tell Campaign the reasons for the retreat have nothing to do with performance or competition from HKTVMall, but is instead part of the company's consolidating business strategy.

Alibaba to shut down Tmall in Hong Kong

Alibaba has decided to end Tmall Hong Kong on October 31 as a result of a shift in business strategy. Campaign Asia-Pacific has received confirmation of the retreat, and the last order date for shoppers is set at August 21 while the last delivery date for merchants is August 26.

Tmall mobile app users have been notified of the development:

"We will focus on serving Hong Kong customers via Taobao, and we will strive to improve logistics, operations, and customer service, as well as enhance the shopping experience."

Tmall, a business-to-consumer ecommerce platform, was launched in Hong Kong in May 2021 to sell products from local and international brands in several popular categories including skincare, cosmetics, clothing, home appliances, and 3C products. The online shop complemented the existing Taobao Hong Kong, which served as a consumer-to-consumer model, providing Hong Kong shoppers with products from mainland China from small and medium-sized merchants.

What does the decision mean for employees and Hong Kong consumers?

Campaign Asia-Pacific has learnt from credible company sources that the reason for this "is a part of the bigger business shift to consolidate resources of both Taobao Hong Kong and Tmall.”

A source at Alibaba said: “The number of online shoppers has increased in Hong Kong during the Covid period. But given how both Taobao and Tmall are equally efficient in serving the local market, they both accept local payment methods and delivery from mainland is as fast as in three days, it doesn’t make much business sense to have two platforms running. We’ve decided to shift resources and logistics to one marketplace and further enhance the Taobao experience."

Was growing competition from HKTVmall, a much bigger and a more reliable local app, a reason for the retreat?

The source refutes: "Tmall showed overall growth in terms of user base, value of orders and the browsing frequency over the last year of its operations in Hong Kong. The reason is to consolidate and sell mainland goods through Taobao."   

According to sources, Tmall will refund deposits and annual fees to local merchants and not a single employee will be laid-off in the move. "It's the same team which works on both Taobao Hong Kong and TMall, so it's a shift of resources, not culling of jobs," the source said. 

In a separate update, the Alibaba Group has authorised the company's management to apply for a primary listing on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. After completion of the primary listing process, which is expected to occur prior to the end of 2022, Alibaba will become a dual-primary listed company on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of American Depositary Shares and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the form of ordinary shares.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

How luxury can benefit from Tencent and Alibaba’s thawing relations
News
Jun 28, 2022
Yishu Wang

How luxury can benefit from Tencent and Alibaba’s ...

Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for the slopes
Advertising
Jan 13, 2022
Ad Nut

Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for ...

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
Data
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants ...

Why Tmall’s messaging around 11/11 became ‘less about the discounts’
Marketing
Nov 10, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Why Tmall’s messaging around 11/11 became ‘less ...

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account
Digital
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media ...

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.