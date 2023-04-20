Advertising Marketing The Work
Tiger taps G-Dragon to launch Soju-infused beer

AD BRIEF: In this launch campaign from Le Pub (Publicis) the South Korean rapper takes his audience to a place they've never experienced before.

Tiger Beer has tapped K-culture in a big way for the launch of its new Soju-infused lager, which it claims to be Tiger's biggest beverage innovation to date. 

The work led by Le Pub, Publicis Groupe's bespoke creative team for Heineken in APAC, introduces G-Dragon as Tiger Beer's new global ambassador. 

In the film, the South Korean pop culture artiste takes viewers to a portal "to discover a bold new twist where Asia's cultures collide," according to the agency. The initial launch markets are Singapore and Vietnam, with more to follow. 

CREDITS

Sean O’Donnell - Global Brand Director, Tiger®
Melissa Teoh - Global Marketing Manager, Communications & Digital, Tiger®
Faye Wee - Global Marketing Manager, Innovation, Design Experiences, Tiger®
Willem van den Wijngaart - Global Marketing Manager, Strategy, Market & Channel,
Tiger®
Adam Riff - Global Project Manager, Innovation & Design, Tiger®

Lead Creative Agency: Le Pub APAC
Bruno Bertelli - CEO Le Pub Amsterdam, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide & Global CCO
Publicis Groupe Italy
Bela Ziemann - Global Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam
Cyril Louis - APAC Executive Creative Director, Le Pub APAC
Ivan Loos - Creative Director, Publicis Singapore
Henrique Zirpoli - Creative Director, Publicis Singapore
Christopher Ross-Kellam - Freelance Creative Director
Diego Barboza - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC
Henrique Lamenha - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC
Rudy Zulkifly - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC
Andrew Nicholas Yap - Art Director, Publicis Singapore
William Walter Watters - Art Director, Le Pub APAC
Prema Alexander - Planning Director, Publicis Singapore
Jonathan Santos - Senior Planner, Publicis Singapore
Hanh Kanssen - General Manager, Le Pub APAC
Angelina Tan - Business Director, Le Pub APAC
Vanessa Liu - Senior Account Manager, Le Pub APAC
Jing Wei Goh - Senior Account Executive, Le Pub APAC
Norsiah Othman - Freelance Senior Integrated Producer, Prodigious Singapore
Melissa Lim - Freelance Senior Producer, Prodigious Singapore

Print Production: Co-op & Maxperience (MPE)
Executive Producer - Park Hee Young @ CO-OP, Raymond Cho @ MPE
Producer - Chin So Youn
Photographer - Hong Jang Hyun
Retoucher - Chin So Youn, Shin Dong Woo
PRINT PRODUCTION VFX: The Mill Seoul
Creative Director - Yong Kim, June Park
Producer - Ashley Jin Kim
Designer - Hansae Kim
Illustrator - Joontaek Hwang, SAERI
CG Asset Lead - Daniel Kwon
CG Asset Artist - Jeonghyun Shi
FX Lead - Ian Baxter
FX Artist - Haedeun Han
Lead Compositor - Josh Lee
Print Retoucher - Changyu Park, Kyunghwan Lee

Product Photography: Salt Studio
Photographer - Younghoon Kim
Assistant Photographer - Jangmi Han

Film Production: Nine Tailed Fox / Mat & Matters
Executive Producer/Managing Director - Kim Yong Min / Kang PilJae
Director - Yu Kwang Goeng
1st Assistant Director - Kim Se Mi
2nd Assistant Director - Kim Hyun Jin
Director of Photography - Han Sang Gil
Production Designer - Chun Eun Jung
Producer - Song Yun Won, Lee YeHong, Lee Jae Yeon, Ji Seol A, Lee Ga Won

Film Post Production
VFX Supervisor - Jang Kang Ki
Editorials - Yu Se Jin
Online Flame Designer - Park Song Le
Colorist - Kim Su Yeong

Film/Digital Post Production: Kraftw5rkz Pte Ltd 
Senior Producer - Xu QiaoJuan
VFX Supervisor - Khor Swee Aik
Offline Editor - Timothy Tan
Online Flame Designer - Leong Beng Wee
Online Support - Wong May San, Kaye Cheok

Film music
Original Composition Composer - Lee Ban Seok,Baik Jong Jae
Label KING KONG SOUND
Sound Designer Engineer Jeon Il Ho
Kim Jun Hyeok

Music Post Production: MassiveMusic Singapore
Executive Producer - Donny Pereira
Producer - Sheryl Lim
Sound Designer Engineer - Damian Enemark

Product Film Production Company: FutureDeluxe Sydney
Creative Director - Adrian Lawrence
Producer - Catherine Terracini, Tanya Curnow
Designers - Dean Mathers, Vitaly Grossman, Harry Warne, Matt Hopkins, Justin Fels,
Miles Hellyer

Celebrity Arrangement
Agency - MAXPERIENCE (MPE)
Celebrity Agents - Max Jang, Raymond Cho

