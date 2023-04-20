Tiger taps G-Dragon to launch Soju-infused beer

Tiger Beer has tapped K-culture in a big way for the launch of its new Soju-infused lager, which it claims to be Tiger's biggest beverage innovation to date.
The work led by Le Pub, Publicis Groupe's bespoke creative team for Heineken in APAC, introduces G-Dragon as Tiger Beer's new global ambassador.
In the film, the South Korean pop culture artiste takes viewers to a portal "to discover a bold new twist where Asia's cultures collide," according to the agency. The initial launch markets are Singapore and Vietnam, with more to follow.
