Tiger taps G-Dragon to launch Soju-infused beer

Tiger Beer has tapped K-culture in a big way for the launch of its new Soju-infused lager, which it claims to be Tiger's biggest beverage innovation to date.

The work led by Le Pub, Publicis Groupe's bespoke creative team for Heineken in APAC, introduces G-Dragon as Tiger Beer's new global ambassador.

In the film, the South Korean pop culture artiste takes viewers to a portal "to discover a bold new twist where Asia's cultures collide," according to the agency. The initial launch markets are Singapore and Vietnam, with more to follow.

CREDITS

Sean O’Donnell - Global Brand Director, Tiger®

Melissa Teoh - Global Marketing Manager, Communications & Digital, Tiger®

Faye Wee - Global Marketing Manager, Innovation, Design Experiences, Tiger®

Willem van den Wijngaart - Global Marketing Manager, Strategy, Market & Channel,

Tiger®

Adam Riff - Global Project Manager, Innovation & Design, Tiger®

Lead Creative Agency: Le Pub APAC

Bruno Bertelli - CEO Le Pub Amsterdam, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide & Global CCO

Publicis Groupe Italy

Bela Ziemann - Global Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam

Cyril Louis - APAC Executive Creative Director, Le Pub APAC

Ivan Loos - Creative Director, Publicis Singapore

Henrique Zirpoli - Creative Director, Publicis Singapore

Christopher Ross-Kellam - Freelance Creative Director

Diego Barboza - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC

Henrique Lamenha - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC

Rudy Zulkifly - Associate Creative Director, Le Pub APAC

Andrew Nicholas Yap - Art Director, Publicis Singapore

William Walter Watters - Art Director, Le Pub APAC

Prema Alexander - Planning Director, Publicis Singapore

Jonathan Santos - Senior Planner, Publicis Singapore

Hanh Kanssen - General Manager, Le Pub APAC

Angelina Tan - Business Director, Le Pub APAC

Vanessa Liu - Senior Account Manager, Le Pub APAC

Jing Wei Goh - Senior Account Executive, Le Pub APAC

Norsiah Othman - Freelance Senior Integrated Producer, Prodigious Singapore

Melissa Lim - Freelance Senior Producer, Prodigious Singapore

Print Production: Co-op & Maxperience (MPE)

Executive Producer - Park Hee Young @ CO-OP, Raymond Cho @ MPE

Producer - Chin So Youn

Photographer - Hong Jang Hyun

Retoucher - Chin So Youn, Shin Dong Woo

PRINT PRODUCTION VFX: The Mill Seoul

Creative Director - Yong Kim, June Park

Producer - Ashley Jin Kim

Designer - Hansae Kim

Illustrator - Joontaek Hwang, SAERI

CG Asset Lead - Daniel Kwon

CG Asset Artist - Jeonghyun Shi

FX Lead - Ian Baxter

FX Artist - Haedeun Han

Lead Compositor - Josh Lee

Print Retoucher - Changyu Park, Kyunghwan Lee

Product Photography: Salt Studio

Photographer - Younghoon Kim

Assistant Photographer - Jangmi Han

Film Production: Nine Tailed Fox / Mat & Matters

Executive Producer/Managing Director - Kim Yong Min / Kang PilJae

Director - Yu Kwang Goeng

1st Assistant Director - Kim Se Mi

2nd Assistant Director - Kim Hyun Jin

Director of Photography - Han Sang Gil

Production Designer - Chun Eun Jung

Producer - Song Yun Won, Lee YeHong, Lee Jae Yeon, Ji Seol A, Lee Ga Won

Film Post Production

VFX Supervisor - Jang Kang Ki

Editorials - Yu Se Jin

Online Flame Designer - Park Song Le

Colorist - Kim Su Yeong

Film/Digital Post Production: Kraftw5rkz Pte Ltd

Senior Producer - Xu QiaoJuan

VFX Supervisor - Khor Swee Aik

Offline Editor - Timothy Tan

Online Flame Designer - Leong Beng Wee

Online Support - Wong May San, Kaye Cheok

Film music

Original Composition Composer - Lee Ban Seok,Baik Jong Jae

Label KING KONG SOUND

Sound Designer Engineer Jeon Il Ho

Kim Jun Hyeok

Music Post Production: MassiveMusic Singapore

Executive Producer - Donny Pereira

Producer - Sheryl Lim

Sound Designer Engineer - Damian Enemark

Product Film Production Company: FutureDeluxe Sydney

Creative Director - Adrian Lawrence

Producer - Catherine Terracini, Tanya Curnow

Designers - Dean Mathers, Vitaly Grossman, Harry Warne, Matt Hopkins, Justin Fels,

Miles Hellyer

Celebrity Arrangement

Agency - MAXPERIENCE (MPE)

Celebrity Agents - Max Jang, Raymond Cho