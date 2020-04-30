tiger

Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19
Apr 30, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Locked out of bars, how Heineken and Tiger Beer are adapting during COVID-19

The brand director of Tiger and Heineken in APAC explains how the beer brands are aiming to contribute, not just communicate, during the crisis.

Tiger Street Football kicks off in Vietnam
Apr 29, 2019
Ad Nut

Tiger Street Football kicks off in Vietnam

Long-running soccer festival brings ex-pro Rio Ferdinand on board.

Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal
Apr 12, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal

Changi Jewel’s Tiger Street Lab showcases the brand’s local roots to the world, says marketing director Faye Wee.

Tiger Beer, Kenzo and WWF turn big cats' stripes into fashion
Jul 25, 2018
Ad Nut

Tiger Beer, Kenzo and WWF turn big cats' stripes into fashion

The brands and the wildlife NGO, along with Marcel Sydney, collaborated with emerging artists to create a unique clothing collection that raises awareness about the plight of wild tigers.

'Uncaged' brand makes most of caged football matches
Jan 29, 2018
Ad Nut

'Uncaged' brand makes most of caged football matches

Tiger Beer launches its street football festival in Cambodia with a campaign through Cream Cambodia.

Tiger Beer turns (a tiny amount of) air pollution into art
Jun 22, 2016
Sam Scrouther

Tiger Beer turns (a tiny amount of) air pollution into art

HONG KONG - As Tiger debuts ‘Air-Ink’ in Hong Kong to apparently tackle air pollution and get people enjoying the outdoors again, the campaign leaves a small impression and less of an impact than hoped.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia