Tiger Beer snarls at adversity in new campaign

Heineken's Tiger Beer has launched a new campaign through Publicis Communications. Titled 'Yet here I am', the work sets a defiant, never-say-die tone with repeated references to surviving despite adversity.

As it's the beer's 88th birthday this year, the narrative rests on difficulties it faced at its founding; it's apparently difficult to brew beer in hot climates, and of course barley and hops had to be imported.

Ad nut is not sure how many potential customers would be aware of these facts (and had to Google to confirm their veracity), but there's nothing wrong with using these adversities as grist for a resilient brand image that, for obvious reasons, should resonate with, like, everyone, after this year.

Having in the past criticised the brand for being too tame, Ad Nut approves of the overall direction here. That said, Ad Nut would have asked the voiceover artist to dial it back just a tad (or three). His every utterance is delivered with such growl that it soon goes over the top. For Ad Nut's money, reserved but firm bravado would work a lot better than the trying-too-hard kind.

The new campaign also includes a packaging refresh that will be rolled out worldwide, starting in Vietnam this year.

