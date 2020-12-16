Tiger Beer snarls at adversity in new campaign

Heineken's Tiger Beer has launched a new campaign through Publicis Communications. Titled 'Yet here I am', the work sets a defiant, never-say-die tone with repeated references to surviving despite adversity.
As it's the beer's 88th birthday this year, the narrative rests on difficulties it faced at its founding; it's apparently difficult to brew beer in hot climates, and of course barley and hops had to be imported.
Ad nut is not sure how many potential customers would be aware of these facts (and had to Google to confirm their veracity), but there's nothing wrong with using these adversities as grist for a resilient brand image that, for obvious reasons, should resonate with, like, everyone, after this year.
Having in the past criticised the brand for being too tame, Ad Nut approves of the overall direction here. That said, Ad Nut would have asked the voiceover artist to dial it back just a tad (or three). His every utterance is delivered with such growl that it soon goes over the top. For Ad Nut's money, reserved but firm bravado would work a lot better than the trying-too-hard kind.
The new campaign also includes a packaging refresh that will be rolled out worldwide, starting in Vietnam this year.
CREDITS
CLIENT:
Sean O’Donnell: Global Brand Director
Maud Meijboom - van Wel: Brand Development & Communications Director
Melissa Teoh: Global Marketing Manager, Communications & Digital
Willem van den Wijngaart: Global Marketing Manager, Market & Channel
PUBLICIS COMMUNICATIONS
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Matt Cullen
Co-Chief Creative Officer: Gary Tranter
Creative Director: Henrique Zirpoli
Creative Director: Ivan Loos
Art Director: Jarryl Lee
Executive Producer: Shareen Thumboo
Chief Strategy Officer: Ed Booty
Group Planning Director: Ali Rezgui
Executive Vice President: Donatien Souriau
Group Account Director: Angelina Tan
Account Manager: Kinzah Iqbal
FILM PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Applebox Asia Singapore
Executive Producer/Founder: Khoo Peng Tein
Director: Christoph Chrudimak
Director of Photography: Wutthitrai(Thai), Eric Yong(M’sia) and Allan Yap(S’pore)
Production Designer: Kai Pallop(Thai), Leslie Ewe(M’sia and S’pore)
Executive Producer: Farah Fatah
Producer: Dear Naruemon (Thai)Liyana (M’sia) Mela Almonte(S.pore)
AUDIO POST: Songzu Singapore
Executive Producer: Donny Pereira
MUSIC: Song Zu Singapore
Original Composition Comp0ser: Ramesh Sathiah / Nathan Cavaleri
Label: Song Zu
Publisher: Song Zu Publishing
Sound Designer Engineer: Damian Waddell
POST PRODUCTION: Kraftw5rkz
Executive Producer: Bernard Tay
VFX Supervisior : Aik
Editorials: Yong & Timothy Tan
Online Flame Designer: Leong Beng Wee
Online Support : Liew Yew Herng
Colorist : Corey Spykerman
PRINT PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION COMPANY: katapolt photographic management & production
Executive Producer: Adrian Appel
Producer: Aarin MacKay
Photographer: Ljubodrag Andric
Illustrations: Lightfarm Studios
Senior Print Producer: Joanna Lee
POST PRODUCTION: Prodigious
Digital Imaging Artist: Ricky Haryadi / Nurdeane Sjamsudin
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.