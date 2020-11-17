The cheesiest KFC ad you'll ever see

The Secret Little Agency has debuted its first campaign work for KFC and the end product is unabashedly cheesy. Literally.

‘Everything’s Better with KFCheese’ caters to Singaporeans' supposed love of KFC's cheese sauce, served up in ample dollops. So viewers are treated to KFC menu items like their Zinger and fries hit by flowing orange streams whose paths soon have no bounds.

But do Singaporeans love the cheese sauce enough to pour it over iconic local dishes? This campaign, shared across social channels including Instagram and Facebook says they do. So what's stopping hungry customers from pouring KFCheese over their competitors menu items? Nothing, it apparently makes everything taste better.

“We knew that Singaporeans were already enjoying our KFC’s signature cheese sauce with all of their KFC favourites and wanted to maximise this cheesy indulgence.” said Juliana Lim, Senior Director, Marketing & Innovation at KFC Singapore.

This campaign follows a series of other global creative campaigns created by KFC across the world, which include hitting a pandemic pause on its world famous 'finger lickin' tagline.

CREDITS

Client: KFC Singapore

Creative: The Secret Little Agency