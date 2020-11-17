Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

The cheesiest KFC ad you'll ever see

TSLA's effort celebrates Singaporeans' love of KFCheese by pouring orange gooey goodness all over your KFC menu favourites... and competitors' too.

The Secret Little Agency has debuted its first campaign work for KFC and the end product is unabashedly cheesy. Literally. 

‘Everything’s Better with KFCheese’ caters to Singaporeans' supposed love of KFC's cheese sauce, served up in ample dollops. So viewers are treated to KFC menu items like their Zinger and fries hit by flowing orange streams whose paths soon have no bounds.

But do Singaporeans love the cheese sauce enough to pour it over iconic local dishes? This campaign, shared across social channels including Instagram and Facebook says they do. So what's stopping hungry customers from pouring KFCheese over their competitors menu items?  Nothing, it apparently makes everything taste better. 

“We knew that Singaporeans were already enjoying our KFC’s signature cheese sauce with all of their KFC favourites and wanted to maximise this cheesy indulgence.” said Juliana Lim, Senior Director, Marketing & Innovation at KFC Singapore.

This campaign follows a series of other global creative campaigns created by KFC across the world, which include hitting a pandemic pause on its world famous 'finger lickin' tagline.

CREDITS

Client: KFC Singapore
Creative: The Secret Little Agency

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

KFC appoints TSLA in Singapore
Advertising
Sep 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

KFC appoints TSLA in Singapore

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA
Advertising
Sep 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Sorcha John and Min Ng join leadership ranks at TSLA

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast
Advertising
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
Advertising
Aug 25, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in ...

Just Published

Bilibili’s new markets grow users, but also losses
Media
24 minutes ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Bilibili’s new markets grow users, but also losses

Bilibili is confident on its monetization capabilities given the platform’s growing user base across a wider spectrum of demographics.

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani to leave for Ogilvy
Advertising
35 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

McCann North America president Devika Bulchandani ...

Bulchandani has been with McCann since 1997. She will become CEO of Ogilvy in North America and global chair of advertising.

OOH can’t be dumbed down to just an impression buy
Media
9 hours ago
Josko Grljevic

OOH can’t be dumbed down to just an impression buy

Digital out-of-home advertisers must concentrate on outcomes and building from the ground up, rather than retro-fitting the real-time bidding auction model used for online display.

My Choices Foundation highlights childhoods lost to child labour
Advertising
10 hours ago
Campaign India Team

My Choices Foundation highlights childhoods lost to ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Dentsu Impact