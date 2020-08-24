Advertising News
Emmet McGonagle
3 days ago

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign

The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

KFC is temporarily moving away from its well-known "It's finger lickin' good" slogan – which it has used for 64 years – in its first-ever global campaign.

The ad shows KFC billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period. "That thing we always say? Ignore it, for now," the spot declares, before ending with a censored version of the fast-food chain's tagline.

It was created by KFC's UK ad agency, Mother London. KFC works with Mindshare for media planning and buying in the UK.

Kate Wall, head of advertising at KFC UK and Ireland, said: "We aren't about skirting around issues at KFC and ... I think we all know it has been a tricky year for the hospitality and advertising industries but, like our slogan, we'll bounce back. Bigger and better than ever."

In the UK, KFC had to pause its "Fingerlickin' good" film in mid-March showing people licking their fingers after polishing off a portion of KFC chicken amid growing coronavirus concerns.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

