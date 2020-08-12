coronavirus
Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.
Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb looks at how India's househelp has fared during the Covid lockdown in research visualised through video.
Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
Facebook removed 7 million Covid-19 misinformation posts in 3 months
The social-media network has shed light on the scale of the coronavirus misinformation problem, with posts related to fake cures among the millions it has removed over recent months.
In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19
Marketers have been tested like never before, but were able to move at speed when the coronavirus crisis hit.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins