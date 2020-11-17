cheese
How Kraft Heinz is marketing cheese-scented nail polish
Pinkies Out Polish launched on Tuesday morning and sold out just hours later. The brand says it’s part of a lifestyle, not a stunt.
The cheesiest KFC ad you'll ever see
TSLA's effort celebrates Singaporeans' love of KFCheese by pouring orange gooey goodness all over your KFC menu favourites... and competitors' too.
Who moved my cheese? Chinese consumers did
SECTOR STUDY: China may be one of the hardest markets across the globe in which to sell cheese directly, but sneaking the product into other foodstuffs is making it more palatable.
Greenfields Dairy demonstrates cheesy dishes to local chefs
Media Palette Hong Kong helped its client Greenfields, a joint venture by a group of Australian farmers and Indonesian entrepreneurs, to showcase its dairy and cheese products. The client invited award-winning Singaporean Swiss chef Otto Weibel to do a live demonstration to local chefs at the WaterMark Restaurant on 18 March. Greenfields boasts that its 'happy cows' make its products stand out.
