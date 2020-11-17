cheese

How Kraft Heinz is marketing cheese-scented nail polish
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

Pinkies Out Polish launched on Tuesday morning and sold out just hours later. The brand says it’s part of a lifestyle, not a stunt.

The cheesiest KFC ad you'll ever see
Nov 17, 2020
Ad Nut

The cheesiest KFC ad you'll ever see

TSLA's effort celebrates Singaporeans' love of KFCheese by pouring orange gooey goodness all over your KFC menu favourites... and competitors' too.

Who moved my cheese? Chinese consumers did
Apr 30, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Who moved my cheese? Chinese consumers did

SECTOR STUDY: China may be one of the hardest markets across the globe in which to sell cheese directly, but sneaking the product into other foodstuffs is making it more palatable.

Greenfields Dairy demonstrates cheesy dishes to local chefs
Mar 19, 2014
Benjamin Li

Greenfields Dairy demonstrates cheesy dishes to local chefs

Media Palette Hong Kong helped its client Greenfields, a joint venture by a group of Australian farmers and Indonesian entrepreneurs, to showcase its dairy and cheese products. The client invited award-winning Singaporean Swiss chef Otto Weibel to do a live demonstration to local chefs at the WaterMark Restaurant on 18 March. Greenfields boasts that its 'happy cows' make its products stand out.

