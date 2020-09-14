Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

KFC appoints TSLA in Singapore

The Secret Little Agency takes over from five-year account holder Ogilvy following a pitch.

TSLA (The Secret Little Agency) is the new lead brand and creative agency in Singapore for KFC, following a pitch that invovled four other agencies. The incumbent was Ogilvy.

TSLA’s remit will include branding, design and integrated communication duties across all channels.

“TSLA demonstrated a deep understanding of KFC’s role in the Singapore culture and has presented a creative direction which we believe is distinctive for KFC," Juliana Lim, senior director of marketing and food innovation at KFC, said in a release. "We are excited to embark on this journey with TSLA to bring a fresh approach to our communications. I would like to thank all participating agencies for their hard work on the pitch, and also our incumbent agency, Ogilvy, who have been a great partner over the past 5 years.” 

The agency said the win represents an expansion of KFC's "growing relationship" with TSLA and Mother which includes Europe, Mongolia and Indonesia.

“We are thrilled and incredibly excited to be given this opportunity to build on the creative momentum of KFC globally. We’re confident we can unlock greatness for the brand on our home turf here in Singapore and can’t wait to get started.” said Min Ng, GM at TSLA.

First work is expected to launch in the coming two months.

