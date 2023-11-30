The Work Advertising Marketing Branding
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Popeyes Singapore spices things up in first ever dating show

The fried chicken brand lays on the cute and fun factor with a dating show in place of a traditional ad to promote its new menu items and even Ad Nut is smitten.

Ad Nut is usually a tough nut to crack; and more of an old cynic than a romantic. But deep down there’s a soft spot, one that would usually take more than a fried chicken brand like Popeyes to trigger. That is until now...
 
Even a hard-bitten Ad Nut found this campaign by Popeyes Singapore promoting their new Smoky Sriracha collection irresistibly cute. 
 
Rather cleverly, instead of competing in a saturated market of promoting new menu items, Popeyes Singapore have created their own category: A dating show to promote their new Smoky Sriracha collection. The shift from brand to content creator is a refreshing one. 
 
Titled ‘Spice Up That Love’, the dating show features a series of young contestants who are challenged with three levels of spicy questions mimicking the intensity of the three levels of Smoky Sriracha menu items. 
 
Popeyes Singapore gets Ad Nut's seal of approval for trying something different, something entertaining that isn't just a standard ad promoting new menu items. Sure, it's as cheesy as you can imagine in places, but cute nevertheless.
 
‘Spice Up That Love’ succeeds not only in presenting the product in a fun and engaging way, but also building brand love for Popeyes as an entertaining brand. 
 
And customers can even head on over to Popeyes Singapore to play 'Spice Up That Love' themselves. Be sure to save a seat for this newly converted big softy. Love wins after all, even with Ad Nut. 
 
Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

