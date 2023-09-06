adnut

L’Oreal Paris makes a bright red mess in Paris
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Ad Nut can’t help but wonder what a traffic build up this campaign must have caused.

Samsung Galaxy is 'shor' to cut through the noise
Sep 6, 2023
Ad Nut

Noise might be everywhere, but Samsung Galaxy may have just the solution to cut it all out.

A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... uninfluence
Mar 16, 2023
Ad Nut

But AdNut wonders if Esperance Tourism really wants you to uninfluence or influence by uninfluencing?

Singtel, you owe Frank Capra an apology
Dec 7, 2018
Ad Nut

The brand's Christmas film is an unholy mess with a WTF ending, and a sudden snowfall can't fix it.

