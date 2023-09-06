Search
adnut
1 day ago
L’Oreal Paris makes a bright red mess in Paris
Ad Nut can’t help but wonder what a traffic build up this campaign must have caused.
Sep 6, 2023
Samsung Galaxy is 'shor' to cut through the noise
Noise might be everywhere, but Samsung Galaxy may have just the solution to cut it all out.
Mar 16, 2023
A new tourism campaign tells influencers to... uninfluence
But AdNut wonders if Esperance Tourism really wants you to uninfluence or influence by uninfluencing?
Dec 7, 2018
Singtel, you owe Frank Capra an apology
The brand's Christmas film is an unholy mess with a WTF ending, and a sudden snowfall can't fix it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins