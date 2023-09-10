L’Oreal Paris makes a bright red mess in Paris

Ad Nut doesn’t drive or wear makeup, and is very aware of the dangers of trying to do both at the same time, so Ad Nut was very surprised to see L’Oreal Paris pair the two activities in a campaign to promote its newest lip product.

The campaign video, posted on Tuesday, shows a car driving through the streets of Paris with a bright red line trailing behind, drawn by none other than a giant model of L’Oreal’s Infallible Matte Resistance lipstick.