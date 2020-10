Nike's new film, "You Can't Stop Our Voice," carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists. The spot celebrates star athletes such as LeBron James who have leveraged their influence to incite real societal change. "You don't need to be a star to have a voice."

Agency: WiedenKennedy Portland

Production: Doomsday Entertainment

Edit + Mix: Joint

VFX: The Mill

Color: MPC

Music: Found Objects

Sound Design: Barking Owl

Research: Nickerson Research Inc.