1 day ago
IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity
In an extension of its 'Stronger together' campaign, the International Olympic Committee is highlighting the relationship between athletes and supporters.
Jul 14, 2021
Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.
Oct 24, 2020
Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.
Jul 9, 2018
Countries' athletic talent has brand impact well beyond stadium
Y&R's Best Countries data shows correlation between winning World Cup and brand strength.
Jul 18, 2012
Adidas ignites national pride for Chinese athletes with freebie campaign
BEIJING - Adidas has launched an 'adiBand' campaign to support Chinese athletes at the 2012 London Olympic Games and bring attention to its CSR initiatives in Greater China.
