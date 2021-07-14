athletes

IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

In an extension of its 'Stronger together' campaign, the International Olympic Committee is highlighting the relationship between athletes and supporters.

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
Jul 14, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Oct 24, 2020
Campaign US

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

Countries' athletic talent has brand impact well beyond stadium
Jul 9, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Y&R's Best Countries data shows correlation between winning World Cup and brand strength.

Adidas ignites national pride for Chinese athletes with freebie campaign
Jul 18, 2012
Staff Writer

BEIJING - Adidas has launched an 'adiBand' campaign to support Chinese athletes at the 2012 London Olympic Games and bring attention to its CSR initiatives in Greater China.

