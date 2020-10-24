usa

Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia
22 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia

Dentsu executive replaces replaces Fiona Johnston, who was promoted to an international role as global chief growth officer, Mediabrands.

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Oct 24, 2020
Campaign US

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

M&A deals slow down but value grows
Jul 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

M&A deals slow down but value grows

TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.

Bravery in advertising is a relative concept
Aug 4, 2017
James Thompson

Bravery in advertising is a relative concept

One of James Thompson's ads was praised for its boldness, but here's the true story.

US best at engaging with Chinese tourists; HK and Singapore, not so much
Mar 9, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

US best at engaging with Chinese tourists; HK and Singapore, not so much

GLOBAL - Not all countries get it right with destination marketing to the Chinese. A Mailman report has found that many of the world's tourism boards fail to meet the demands of Chinese social-media users, and some even have fake engagement.

USA launches first-ever global tourism campaign
Apr 24, 2012
Staff Reporters

USA launches first-ever global tourism campaign

GLOBAL - Brand USA, in partnership with JWT, has launched a global marketing campaign promoting the United States to international visitors in the hopes of rekindling the world's 'love affair' with the country.

