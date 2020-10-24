usa
Anathea Ruys is the new CEO of UM Australia
Dentsu executive replaces replaces Fiona Johnston, who was promoted to an international role as global chief growth officer, Mediabrands.
Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.
M&A deals slow down but value grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: R3’s latest study highlights martech as the driver behind industry M&A, and points to a big drop in China activity.
Bravery in advertising is a relative concept
One of James Thompson's ads was praised for its boldness, but here's the true story.
US best at engaging with Chinese tourists; HK and Singapore, not so much
GLOBAL - Not all countries get it right with destination marketing to the Chinese. A Mailman report has found that many of the world's tourism boards fail to meet the demands of Chinese social-media users, and some even have fake engagement.
USA launches first-ever global tourism campaign
GLOBAL - Brand USA, in partnership with JWT, has launched a global marketing campaign promoting the United States to international visitors in the hopes of rekindling the world's 'love affair' with the country.
