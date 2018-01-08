James Thompson

When trust is snapped
Opinion
Jan 8, 2018
James Thompson

When trust is snapped

Diageo's decision to pull ads from Snapchat following an ASA ruling reflects a broader problem with media trust, argues the global MD of the company's luxury portfolio.

What if your industry simply ceased to exist?
Marketing
Dec 18, 2017
James Thompson

What if your industry simply ceased to exist?

Marketing and communications isn't the only industry changing at a neck-breaking pace. You can't fight the disruption that's underway, and James Thompson argues that you shouldn't.

The new awkwardness of globalisation
Opinion
Nov 14, 2017
James Thompson

The new awkwardness of globalisation

A backlash to globalisation, personified by Trump's recent visit to Asia, is challenging the big brand world order writes, Diageo's James Thompson.

Leo's Oscar and why I hope the industry sticks with awards
Opinion
Oct 6, 2017
James Thompson

Leo's Oscar and why I hope the industry sticks with ...

Work that wins acts as an example to the rest of the industry, writes Diageo's James Thompson.

Two camps clash over the true value of ads
Analysis
Sep 5, 2017
James Thompson

Two camps clash over the true value of ads

It has never been easy to put hard numbers to the value of advertising, but client-side marketers are wising up to the possibility agency types might be being deliberately pulling digital wool over their eyes.

Bravery in advertising is a relative concept
Advertising
Aug 4, 2017
James Thompson

Bravery in advertising is a relative concept

One of James Thompson's ads was praised for its boldness, but here's the true story.

