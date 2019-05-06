election

US networks drop deepfake democracy campaign at last minute
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

US networks drop deepfake democracy campaign at last minute

The activation by former BBDO CCO Greg Hahn’s agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address was scheduled to air during Tuesday’s US presidential debates.

P&G marks Ramadan with call for mother-daughter peace
May 6, 2019
Ad Nut

P&G marks Ramadan with call for mother-daughter peace

Film weaves the Indonesian election and the sacred season into a story about acceptance.

Adland reacts to Malaysia's historic vote
May 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Adland reacts to Malaysia's historic vote

Six decades of rule in Malaysia by Prime Minister Najib Razak’s party has come to an end. Here are some early thoughts from industry players.

Trumping the filter bubble
Jan 20, 2017
Michael Daley

Trumping the filter bubble

Just as Donald Trump mastered the echo chamber to land himself this presidential inauguration, marketers can use it to their advantage, says Michael Daley of DigitasLBi.

2017: Crisis breeds plenty of opportunity
Jan 5, 2017
Jasmin Sohrabji

2017: Crisis breeds plenty of opportunity

It’s time to get over debating traditional versus digital media in India and to get real about investing substantially in data capabilities.

What should China make of Trump's anti-China rhetoric?
Nov 10, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

What should China make of Trump's anti-China rhetoric?

China insiders comment on how Trump won, and share their views on the possible impact of his aggressively anti-China stance.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

8 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

9 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

10 TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC