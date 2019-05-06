election
US networks drop deepfake democracy campaign at last minute
The activation by former BBDO CCO Greg Hahn’s agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address was scheduled to air during Tuesday’s US presidential debates.
P&G marks Ramadan with call for mother-daughter peace
Film weaves the Indonesian election and the sacred season into a story about acceptance.
Adland reacts to Malaysia's historic vote
Six decades of rule in Malaysia by Prime Minister Najib Razak’s party has come to an end. Here are some early thoughts from industry players.
Trumping the filter bubble
Just as Donald Trump mastered the echo chamber to land himself this presidential inauguration, marketers can use it to their advantage, says Michael Daley of DigitasLBi.
2017: Crisis breeds plenty of opportunity
It’s time to get over debating traditional versus digital media in India and to get real about investing substantially in data capabilities.
What should China make of Trump's anti-China rhetoric?
China insiders comment on how Trump won, and share their views on the possible impact of his aggressively anti-China stance.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins