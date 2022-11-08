Meet the woman who is repulsed by all fruit

This juice brand claims to taste just like real fruit so much so that it scares fruit-haters away. Meet Amy, a woman who Ad Nut hopes is among a small minority who hates the taste, sight, and smell of all fruit. She is also the unlikely ambassador of Innocent, a juice brand whose majority stake is owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

A character based on a real-life staff member at McCann Shanghai, Amy is repulsed by everything about Innocent—namely the juice’s supposed likening to real pineapple. She puts on a brave face while attempting to market the product before running away in a fit of shame and embarrassment. In the BTS trailer (see below), Amy is subjected to Innocent's product to prove the potency of its pure-fruit concentrate.

Firstly, Ad Nut is curious about this peculiar real-life human who claims to hate all fruit. Ad Nut pleads her to perhaps bite into a deeply perfumed wedge of rockmelon in the summer months, tuck into a pleasingly crunchy Fuji red as an afternoon snack; or perhaps nibble on the sunny flesh of a just-off-the-tree apricot.

Ad Nut doesn’t know why Ad Nut is suddenly feeling very thirsty, but let’s get back to the ad. Ad Nut thinks the idea of featuring a villainous fruit-hater in a fruit-juice campaign is a stroke of genius and proved to be thoroughly entertaining. Ad Nut also very much enjoyed the writing, pacing, and design quality of the two films down to the very last detail—such as the shot which deliberately fixated on the juiciness of the pineapple that riled Amy up even more. Ad Nut certifies this campaign as fresh.