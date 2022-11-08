Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Nov 8, 2022

Meet the woman who is repulsed by all fruit

For a new campaign for juice brand Innocent, McCann Shanghai profiles Amy, a character based on a real-life person at the agency who is unable to bear the sight (or smell) of fruit.

This juice brand claims to taste just like real fruit so much so that it scares fruit-haters away. Meet Amy, a woman who Ad Nut hopes is among a small minority who hates the taste, sight, and smell of all fruit. She is also the unlikely ambassador of Innocent, a juice brand whose majority stake is owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

A character based on a real-life staff member at McCann Shanghai, Amy is repulsed by everything about Innocent—namely the juice’s supposed likening to real pineapple. She puts on a brave face while attempting to market the product before running away in a fit of shame and embarrassment. In the BTS trailer (see below), Amy is subjected to Innocent's product to prove the potency of its pure-fruit concentrate. 

Firstly, Ad Nut is curious about this peculiar real-life human who claims to hate all fruit. Ad Nut pleads her to perhaps bite into a deeply perfumed wedge of rockmelon in the summer months, tuck into a pleasingly crunchy Fuji red as an afternoon snack; or perhaps nibble on the sunny flesh of a just-off-the-tree apricot.

Ad Nut doesn’t know why Ad Nut is suddenly feeling very thirsty, but let’s get back to the ad. Ad Nut thinks the idea of featuring a villainous fruit-hater in a fruit-juice campaign is a stroke of genius and proved to be thoroughly entertaining. Ad Nut also very much enjoyed the writing, pacing, and design quality of the two films down to the very last detail—such as the shot which deliberately fixated on the juiciness of the pineapple that riled Amy up even more. Ad Nut certifies this campaign as fresh.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi resonant brand film
Advertising
Jul 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi ...

Women to Watch 2022: Ji Watson, McCann Worldgroup
Marketing
Oct 20, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Ji Watson, McCann Worldgroup

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
Aug 10, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in one's skin
Advertising
May 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.