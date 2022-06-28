Search
the coca cola company
Jun 28, 2022
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.
Mar 18, 2011
Coca-Cola Indochina extends partnership with Phibious
HO CHI MINH CITY – Independent creative agency Phibious has retained and expanded its relationship with The Coca-Cola Company in Indochina and Asia-Pacific.
Feb 2, 2011
Minute Maid exceeds US$1 billion in global retail sales
SHANGHAI – Coca-Cola has announced its Minute Maid Pulpy brand has achieved global retail sales of more than US$1 billion, bringing the number of billion dollar brands in the company’s portfolio to fourteen.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins