Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Coca-Cola Indochina extends partnership with Phibious
Mar 18, 2011
HO CHI MINH CITY – Independent creative agency Phibious has retained and expanded its relationship with The Coca-Cola Company in Indochina and Asia-Pacific.

Minute Maid exceeds US$1 billion in global retail sales
Feb 2, 2011
Staff Reporters

SHANGHAI – Coca-Cola has announced its Minute Maid Pulpy brand has achieved global retail sales of more than US$1 billion, bringing the number of billion dollar brands in the company’s portfolio to fourteen.

