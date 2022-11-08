mccann shanghai

From swabs to sips, Hoegaarden flips the script on Covid booths in China
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

INSPIRATION STATION: McCann Shanghai pulls a charming and timely experiential campaign. We're toasting to their creativity and innovation.

Meet the woman who is repulsed by all fruit
Nov 8, 2022
Ad Nut

For a new campaign for juice brand Innocent, McCann Shanghai profiles Amy, a character based on a real-life person at the agency who is unable to bear the sight (or smell) of fruit.

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi resonant brand film
Jul 15, 2022
Ad Nut

Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi resonant brand film

Chevy's inaugural brand film for its upscale 'Black Bowtie' series in China by McCann Shanghai equates the colour black with raw power and energy.

Carol Lam, MD and chief creative officer, bids farewell to McCann Shanghai
Jun 26, 2012
Benjamin Li

Carol Lam, MD and chief creative officer, bids farewell to McCann Shanghai

SHANGHAI - In another blow to McCann China, Carol Lam, chief creative officer and managing director of McCann Shanghai, has confirmed her resignation today and will depart in mid-August.

McCann Shanghai wins Panasonic's 2012 London Olympic creative assignment
Nov 4, 2011
Benjamin Li

McCann Shanghai wins Panasonic's 2012 London Olympic creative assignment

SHANGHAI - Japanese electronic giant Panasonic has chosen McCann Shanghai to handle its Olympic sponsorship duties in China. The win follows a five-way pitch against undisclosed Japanese and 4A agencies last month.

