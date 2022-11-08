mccann shanghai
From swabs to sips, Hoegaarden flips the script on Covid booths in China
INSPIRATION STATION: McCann Shanghai pulls a charming and timely experiential campaign. We're toasting to their creativity and innovation.
Meet the woman who is repulsed by all fruit
For a new campaign for juice brand Innocent, McCann Shanghai profiles Amy, a character based on a real-life person at the agency who is unable to bear the sight (or smell) of fruit.
Chevrolet China paints it black in dark, sci-fi resonant brand film
Chevy's inaugural brand film for its upscale 'Black Bowtie' series in China by McCann Shanghai equates the colour black with raw power and energy.
Carol Lam, MD and chief creative officer, bids farewell to McCann Shanghai
SHANGHAI - In another blow to McCann China, Carol Lam, chief creative officer and managing director of McCann Shanghai, has confirmed her resignation today and will depart in mid-August.
McCann Shanghai wins Panasonic's 2012 London Olympic creative assignment
SHANGHAI - Japanese electronic giant Panasonic has chosen McCann Shanghai to handle its Olympic sponsorship duties in China. The win follows a five-way pitch against undisclosed Japanese and 4A agencies last month.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins