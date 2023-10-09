Analysis The Work Advertising Technology
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Kazakh telco provider Altel gets AI-nnovative in new campaign

Faced with dwindling market shares and an over-saturation of foreign imagery making up their key brand campaigns, Kazakhstan's oldest telco provider revamps their brand persona by using AI to tap into the look, feel and desires of their national consumers.

If there's one thing that Ad Nut has learned through all of its interactions in the non-woodland world, it's that human beings are truly preoccupied with the notion of existentialism.

They can spend days, nay months, nay years, pondering, lamenting and ruminating over who they are, what their purpose is, where they belong, what makes up their unique DNA, and how they fit into the wider world around them. It seems identity and the pursuit of it is the root of most of humanity’s explorations, and for a very clearly defined squirrel such as Ad Nut, this is a fascinating topic to unpack.

It appears the same rings true for Kazakh telco company, Altel. Owned by Kazakhstan’s largest telecommunications provider—Kazakhtelecom—the company has been around since 1994, and has long been considered one of the country’s leading service providers. Which is why in recent years the company identified (in a release to Ad Nut) that market share started to drop due to users no longer identifying with their product as a result of several campaigns featuring overseas talents and visions of foreign escapes beyond the Kazakh borders. So, they looked within to re-establish their national identity and win back local audiences.

Titled ‘Just Like You’ Altel’s latest campaign conceptualised by BBDO CA brings together modernity, creativity and a sprinkle of AI to generate a more relatable version of the brand’s identity amongst local consumers. Whilst most companies in the country focus their ads on the natural beauty of the hills, mountains and horses of Kazakhstan to draw customers, Altel chose a different path by trying to identify the face of Kazakhstan through a national brand ambassador. But how do you select one amongst millions to be the look of a brand? That's where AI comes in.

During the pre-launch stage, Altel asked subscribers across the country via shopping centres and their platforms, to share their photographs in exchange for a lifetime freeze on their plans. They gathered around 16,000 images. The brand then collated and merged the characteristics from thousands of individuals photos, using MetaHuman technology and AI to create a collective image of the ‘typical’ Altel subscriber.

The result: The creation of brand ambassadors that represent the everyday Kazakh consumer, tapping into relatability and representation as a way of helping them feel connected to the brand. 

Now, is Ad Nut blown away by the use of technology or the novelty of the idea? Not quite. Even basic models of Photoshop can blend images, extracting traits and features to create franken-humans, as Ad Nut has seen before. Companies and creators too, have done this aplenty, and AI-generated imagery is becoming commonplace in the name of innovation.

Also, the images definitely give AI-vibes, and there is a robotic feel about them, inspite of the design's best efforts to humanise them. Ad Nut does wonder, however, if this is a technology advancement and maturity issue versus a brand one, but regardless, Ad Nut does fear this may impact the element of connection to an extent, as scepticism for AI content grows.

With that said, what peaks Ad Nut’s interest here is the cementing of the new ambassadors into a revived brand persona with a purpose-led storyline, making the campaign slightly more holistic and end-to-end.

Each video begins with the phrase ‘Just Like You’ and roots back to Kazakhstani traditions—from sampling before purchasing to leisurely strolls as Kazakhstanis' favourite summer activity. The campaign has also taken their ‘Just Like You’ message across multi-platforms from events to OOH, adapting it and bringing it to life outside of video and into new contexts.

Examples include 'Just as Fast as You' at the Astana Marathon, 'Just as Creative as You' at the Ashyq Apsan Festival of Modern Art, and 'Just as Innovative as You' at TEDxAstana.

The use and adaption of repeated phrasing is clever. Much like a McDonald’s ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ or L’Oreal’s ‘I’m Worth It’, Altel’s ‘Just Like You’ has the potential to seep deep into the skin, especially when paired with the nuances of representation. Is it revolutionary? No. Does it reinvent the wheel? Also, no. But what it does do is smartly tap into every human being’s desire for belonging and identity—especially for those who submitted an image of themselves and will now feel represented as a contributing factor in the make-up of brand ambassadors.

For a country with 19 million people, yet so few spoken about on the international stage, Ad Nut can’t help but feel a little sentimental about the power of seeing oneself reflected back this way.

According to the press release shared with Ad Nut, the campaign idea has resulted in Altel achieving double-digit growth in new subscribers and revenue, leading to a significant increase in its market share, and ad awareness rates spiking from 36% to 43%.

Will the boom last? Time will (Al)tel.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

1 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

2 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

5 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

7 Ogilvy's Chris Reitermann addresses China's 'economic long Covid', creativity, AI and more

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

8 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

9 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

10 Singapore unveils the extraordinary in the ordinary with 'Made in Singapore' campaign

Related Articles

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh
Aug 16, 2022
Eric Berger

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh
Dec 16, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of ...

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022
Dec 21, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022

Just Published

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend
11 hours ago
Michael Moszynski

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad ...

Michael Moszynski, CEO of London Advertising, pens a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend Charles Brian-Boys—the long-standing Hong Kong ad legend who has passed away unexpectedly at age 62.

What Southeast Asia’s best video ads are telling us
11 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

What Southeast Asia’s best video ads are telling us

Seven lessons learned from judging the region’s best long and short video ads for the YouTube Works SEA Awards unveiling in Jakarta this week.

AS Watson's 182-year legacy shines anew with culture-infused rebrand
13 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

AS Watson's 182-year legacy shines anew with ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: Toasting to the future, the legacy brand has introduced a vibrant brand identity staying true to its purpose, vision, mission and DNA.

Mental health in APAC workplaces: A deep dive into WFA's findings
13 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Mental health in APAC workplaces: A deep dive into ...

On World Mental Health Day, Campaign looks at the state of mental health in APAC, the positive trends and challenges, according to the 2023 WFA global census.