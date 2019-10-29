Search
brand refresh
1 day ago
Twitter unveiled a brand refresh (don’t worry, it’s keeping the bird)
The new creative includes textured images, memes and new typography.
Oct 29, 2019
New look for FairPrice aims to accentuate quality, origin, nutrition
Superunion creates a unified look for the NTUC house brand.
Jul 12, 2016
NAB promises it's about 'More than money' in new brand campaign
On first glance, the bank's first brand refresh in six years seems underwhelming compared with previous efforts.
Aug 24, 2015
Jetstar's brand refresh shines a light on destinations, selfies and travel experiences
‘Because you can’, a rebranding campaign for Australian budget airline Jetstar, moves away from a focus on cheap tickets to highlight destinations, experiences and the obligatory travel selfies that result.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins