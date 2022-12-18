Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
Dec 18, 2022

Ford undergoes internal brand transformation

Car marque aims to 'connect emotionally with consumers' with new brand positioning.

Ford: Bronco is classed as an 'Ultimate Outdoor' passenger vehicle.
Ford: Bronco is classed as an 'Ultimate Outdoor' passenger vehicle.

Ford has undergone an internal transformation with its new brand positioning, “Adventurous Spirit”.

In a blog post supplied to Campaign, Peter Zillig, marketing director at Ford Europe, said: “It’s the philosophy that will inform and add meaning to everything we do on our journey to reinvent the Ford product portfolio and customer experience in Europe.”

He explained that this new ethos would not feature in any advertising campaigns from the car marque, but it was something Ford was seeking to embody with the launch of products in the future.

Zillig, who joined Ford from Cheil UK in June 2020, said the company had spent a lot of time “introspecting” about what it wanted customers to feel when they came across the Ford brand.

He added: “Adventurous Spirit is the ethos that will help drive our transformation in Europe, by helping us connect emotionally with consumers who say they know we’re American, but don’t feel we’re American.”

Zillig cited the launch of Ford’s first all-electric vehicle, Mustang Mach-E, two years ago as being the first time the brand embodied “Adventurous Spirit”. During the launch, Ford said the vehicle stood for “freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion”.

As part of the brand transformation, Ford has split its passenger vehicles into four categories: “Wild Performance” embodies the Mustang family; “Urban Escape” characterises models like Puma; “Active Adventure” defines SUVs such as Kuga; and “Ultimate Outdoor” defines Broncos and Ranger Raptors.

Speaking to Campaign, Zillig said that Ford was set to launch a new, all-electric vehicle in Europe next year and added that it would “live up to everything” described as “Adventurous Spirit”.

He added that the company had already begun testing its new brand platform in Germany, where “Adventurous Spirit” is defining its product range, customer experiences, social interactions and dealer partner mindsets.

He said: “Our aim? When we ask consumers in future what they feel about Ford, we want them to respond with the notion of Adventurous Spirit, even if they don’t realise it. We want them to feel what we feel.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh
Aug 16, 2022
Eric Berger

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

Ford moves global ad account into Wieden & Kennedy
Oct 21, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Ford moves global ad account into Wieden & Kennedy

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh
Dec 16, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of ...

Lessons from an insurance brand’s refresh
Mar 25, 2021
Bernadette Stevens

Lessons from an insurance brand’s refresh

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.