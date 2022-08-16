Marketing PR Analysis News
Eric Berger
Aug 16, 2022

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

The company wants to emphasize its mission to deliver on the promise of mRNA science.

Inside Moderna’s brand refresh

In about the time it takes to get a shot, “moderna” went from a word that people knew — or perhaps assumed — was Italian for “modern” to a household name.

That’s because Moderna was among the biotechnology companies that quickly developed a vaccine against COVID-19.

Now the threat posed by the virus has waned, and the company, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is focusing on other applications of its mRNA technology, which it used to deliver the COVID vaccine.

As such, the company is undergoing a “brand refresh” that emphasizes “our mission, which is to deliver on the promise of mRNA science,” Kate Cronin, Moderna chief brand officer, told PRWeek.

We have “a reputation as being a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, and that has made us a commercial success, but we have been at mRNA for more than 10 years, and we want to focus on where we are going,” Cronin said.

As part of the refresh, on May 31, the brand posted a 15-second teaser on social media.

“Welcome to the #mRNAge,” read the accompanying text. “At Moderna, we’re using our mRNA platform to develop new vaccines and therapeutics that may one day treat diseases and personalize #medicine. See what #mRNA could do at aboutmRNA.com.”

The video begins by saying, “What could one strand of mRNA do?”

One of the lines in the “R” then shoots out like an mRNA strand before forming a new sentence, “It could change the future of medicine.”

The strand continues to elongate and states “it could change the lives of millions” and “see what mRNA could do.”

In addition to “the strand,” another hero asset for the brand is a small “m” in red, which it will use on social media, Cronin said.

The company hopes employees use the logo on LinkedIn, Cronin said.

“They act as an ambassador for the company, and so having the visual identity reflected in their image actually just reinforces that they are proud to work at Moderna,” said Cronin “Giving them what they need to represent the company, I think is important, and just simple imagery is a start."


The company also hopes aboutmRNA.com counters vaccine hesitancy by providing information about the technology and helps “people better understand the science behind it,” Cronin said.

“There are different reasons why people are hesitant to use a vaccine, and one thing we want to make sure is that the information is not a barrier to using a vaccine,” said Cronin, who joined Moderna in July 2021.

The company also is using more of a “visual approach” rather than “pushing data,” Cronin said.

That could include snackable videos and collaborating with influencers.

“We look at which influencers would best represent the brand in terms of authenticity and if they are believable,” Cronin said.

The company could also hire a celebrity spokesperson or collaborate with another brand.

“So if you think about education, do you go with sort of an entertainment company to do more of an edutainment approach to reaching audiences? That could be an example of how we would approach it,” Cronin explained.

Despite the conflicts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and despite the desire to showcase the potential of its mRNA technology for other purposes, the company has no intention of distancing itself from its work to address COVID.

“That was our first commercial product, and that’s what put us on the map,” Cronin said. “I’m super proud of it.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

2 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

3 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

4 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

6 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

7 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

8 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

10 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Related Articles

Moderna appoints Dxtra Health as global AOR
PR
Jun 19, 2022
Ewan Larkin

Moderna appoints Dxtra Health as global AOR

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of brand refresh
Advertising
Dec 16, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare splits 'mind' and 'share' as part of ...

Moderna snares Ogilvy Health global CEO for chief brand officer role
Marketing
Jun 29, 2021
Larry Dobrow

Moderna snares Ogilvy Health global CEO for chief ...

What does the metaverse have in store for the healthcare industry?
Digital
Jul 25, 2022
Humphrey Ho

What does the metaverse have in store for the ...

Just Published

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports sponsorship
Digital
9 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Behind Oppo's tech and data strategy for sports ...

Dylan Yu, senior marketing manager at Oppo, on how the electronics brand is rethinking its sports sponsorship strategy by customising targeted content.

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect and Initiative move multiple spots higher in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup campaign
Advertising
13 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup ...

Stephen Paul Wright showed AI art generators aren’t always so familiar with brands.