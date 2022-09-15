UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

UOB has undertaken a brand refresh exercise to shine a light on its purpose: Building the future of ASEAN, for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN. The rebrand stems from UOB’s strategic intent to focus on investments in the region.

As part of the revitalisation exercise, the primary colour palette in the logo has been refreshed with ‘the 'Sure Blue’ and ‘ASEAN Red’. The brighter colours talk to UOB’s Asian heritage and Southeast Asian roots, signifying a greater confidence and optimism in the region.

Meanwhile, the seal, which compliments the bank’s logo and corporate identity, is a unique interpretation of a traditional design with modern-day Chinese characters. Symbolic of the Asian heritage, the four Chinese characters (大华银行) in the seal mark represent the bank’s name in simplified Chinese.

The bank maintains that the brand refresh is not just a re-branding exercise or a marketing campaign. Instead, the company considers it a way to reinforce their commitment to facilitating an economic investment flow within ASEAN to support businesses across generations.

“We have always believed in the potential of Asean, with its favourable demographics and resilient fundamentals," says UOB deputy chairman and CEO, Wee Ee Cheong. "As ASEAN re-starts its engine of growth post-pandemic, it is timely for us to unveil our sharpened purpose and brand refresh. Today, we have the most extensive ASEAN footprint among the Singapore banks. By the time we celebrate our 100th year in 2035, we want to be the most preferred bank for both consumers and businesses across our key markets”

New uniforms that incorporate inclusivity and diversity designed by Odile Benjamin, founder and CEO of Estair Private Ltd will replace the current crop with effect from September 15.

An integrated regional campaign ‘Doing Right By You’ that showcases the bank’s future preparedness in the digital era will roll out through a series of films and ads on TV, print, digital and OOH channels that include the airports.

The two key messages in the campaign —'You are unique’ and ‘One bank for ASEAN’—illustrate the financial institution's focus on customer-centric personalisation, connectivity and talk about its promise of doing ‘Right by You’.

Jacquelyn Tan, head of Group Personal Financial Services at UOB remarks: “We believe that because every customer is unique, they should have a personalised experience with UOB, whether it is engaging with us digitally, through our relationship managers or physically at our branches. This is what drives us to consistently sharpen our approach to develop new solutions and services that are relevant to our customers and their ever-changing lifestyle and life stage needs.”

The regional campaign kicks-off on September 15 across seven markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mainland China Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. BBH, UOB’s advertising agency of record, worked on both the brand refresh and advertising campaign.