NZ telco company releases ads featuring 'someone you might know'
The highly targeted campaign plays to the local stereotype of ‘everyone knows someone who knows someone'.
Public breakup ad turns out to be another Circles.Life stunt
The Daily Mail excitedly jumped on the breakup letter by a heartbroken Charlotte, who, it transpires, is a fictional character invented by Circles.Life. Well played.
Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.
Telkomsel calls multi-agency pitch
Telco looking to strengthen creative, digital and brand strategy with three new agencies.
InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal
Marketing tech firm says it's capable of extending new offerings worldwide.
Huawei turns cell towers into photo perches in Kenya
A campaign with a landscape photographer and the country's top telco, Safaricom, put a new twist on the 'rooftopping' trend, producing impressive images and earned-media coverage.
