NZ telco company releases ads featuring 'someone you might know'
Mar 27, 2020
Ad Nut

The highly targeted campaign plays to the local stereotype of ‘everyone knows someone who knows someone'.

Public breakup ad turns out to be another Circles.Life stunt
Feb 27, 2020
Ad Nut

The Daily Mail excitedly jumped on the breakup letter by a heartbroken Charlotte, who, it transpires, is a fictional character invented by Circles.Life. Well played.

Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
Feb 21, 2020
Ad Nut

EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.

Telkomsel calls multi-agency pitch
Oct 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Telco looking to strengthen creative, digital and brand strategy with three new agencies.

InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal
Oct 18, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Marketing tech firm says it's capable of extending new offerings worldwide.

Huawei turns cell towers into photo perches in Kenya
Jan 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

A campaign with a landscape photographer and the country's top telco, Safaricom, put a new twist on the 'rooftopping' trend, producing impressive images and earned-media coverage.

