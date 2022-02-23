Marketing Analysis News The Work
MyRepublic rockets into next phase with rebrand

REBRANDING EXERCISES: The telco unveils a refreshed look—spearheaded by Superunion—that it says better suits its status as a mature player with B2B offerings and global ambitions.

Singapore-based MyRepublic, a telco that operates in Singapore, New Zealand and Australia, has unveiled a rebranding that it says marks its transformation from an upstart challenger brand to a more mature, 10-year-old industry leader that has both consumer and B2B offerings as well as global growth ambitions.

WPP's Superunion developed the new identity along with MyRepublic’s in-house brand team and Amsterdam-based illustrator Raymond Burger.

The company has invested in consumer and enterprise connectivity services, as well as a telco-to-telco business that provides its cloud-based proprietary software to telecommunications companies worldwide.

The new identity evolves the brand’s signature rocket and also maintains its traditional purple hue, but simplifies and modernises the original marque to be instantly recognisable on screens of any size, according to the companies. The work also includes a crew of astronauts including a space-suited cat. 

Superunion also designed logos for MyRepublic’s Gamer and Business offerings, uniting the brand's look across its diverse portfolio.

The new look is being rolled out on the brand's website, digital advertising and social media, as well as in retail stores.

Enning Yow, MyRepublic's head of creative studio and insights:

The new brand identity resonates with our customers and differentiates us in the category. It captures the essence of MyRepublic: friendly, approachable, but also a little quirky and geeky.

Scott Lambert, creative director at Superunion Singapore:

MyRepublic launched into the market 10 years ago with an ambition to transform connectivity. That ambition has been realised for hundreds of thousands of customers in their homes and businesses, and for telcos across the region. This incredible shift from challenger to industry leader needed to be reflected in the brand. We worked closely with the team at MyRepublic to create an identity that retained brand equity but reflected who the brand really is today to its people, customers and partners. By aligning sub-brands into the master and creating a screen-first identity, the new brand reflects the maturity of the organisation as well as its innovative spirit.

CREDITS

Ambrish Chaudhry – Managing Strategy Director, Superunion
Lena Lee – Strategist, Superunion
Scott Lambert - Creative Director, Superunion
Pete Tong – Senior Digital Designer,  Superunion
Danley Stone – Executive Client Director, Superunion
Charlotte Cheong - Client Manager, Superunion

Lawrence Chan, Managing Director, MyRepublic
Enning Yow, Head of Creative Studio and Insights, MyRepublic
Adam Rahim, Senior Corp Comms Manager, MyRepublic
Mabel Ho, UI/UX, MyRepublic

