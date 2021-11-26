Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

WPP company Superunion is opening a new studio in Shenzhen, which is its fourth office in the Greater China region. The new office will be led by Monica Lee, Superunion Asia chair, and Maggie Chien, business director.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Superunion in China, and the new studio expands Superunion’s footprint in Greater Bay Area (GBA), with founding clients such as Tencent, Riot Games, Vivo and Vanke Nantou City.

Monica Lee



Superunion is working with Tencent to communicate its next generation of products and entertainment platforms. And in the Greater Bay Area, Superunion is working with Vanke on the creative transformation of Nantou City, an ancient city located at the heart of Nanshan District in Shenzhen. Across Asia, Superunion also has clients such as HSBC, Lazada, Shangri-La, Vivo and McCafe.

“Our ethos revolves around being a revolutionary creative company, and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is very much where many of China’s revolutionary creative businesses are born, providing incredible opportunities for us in areas like technology, AI and biotech,” Superunion Asia CEO Benedict Gordon said in a release.



In an interview with Campaign China, Lee outlined the three new categories of brands that Superunion is working with in the GBA and across southern China.