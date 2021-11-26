News
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

WPP company Superunion is opening a new studio in Shenzhen, which is its fourth office in the Greater China region. The new office will be led by Monica Lee, Superunion Asia chair, and Maggie Chien, business director.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Superunion in China, and the new studio expands Superunion’s footprint in Greater Bay Area (GBA), with founding clients such as Tencent, Riot Games, Vivo and Vanke Nantou City. 

Monica Lee


Superunion is working with Tencent to communicate its next generation of products and entertainment platforms. And in the Greater Bay Area, Superunion is working with Vanke on the creative transformation of Nantou City, an ancient city located at the heart of Nanshan District in Shenzhen. Across Asia, Superunion also has clients such as HSBC, Lazada, Shangri-La, Vivo and McCafe.

“Our ethos revolves around being a revolutionary creative company, and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is very much where many of China’s revolutionary creative businesses are born, providing incredible opportunities for us in areas like technology, AI and biotech,” Superunion Asia CEO Benedict Gordon said in a release.


In an interview with Campaign China, Lee outlined the three new categories of brands that Superunion is working with in the GBA and across southern China.

The first category is “new technology” companies including Tencent, Vivo and Riot Games. “In fact, games, networks, communications, internet of things, even artificial intelligence and the new finance, all belong to the new technology companies,” she said.

The second category is “new consumption”. “From beauty to food, like tea, or FMCG products, these products often become a hit on the Internet.”

The third category is “new culture and new lifestyle”.  “In this category,  real estate companies are now transforming from selling properties to managing commercial properties," Lee said. "In this process, real estate companies will provide services and communicate with the audience, such as Nantou City”.

Lee used a metaphor to explain the situation of many new brands in the market that turned out to be “meteors”. In fact, all new brands hope to be “stars shining many years in the sky”. 

Launching more and more new products is not a workable solution for new consumption brands. She believes that brands from the new consumption category must balance the present and future, by “launching marketing campaigns with consciousness, sharing brand stories, and creating a truly branded experience”.

Nantou City, Shenzhen
Source:
Campaign China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

3 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

6 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

7 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

8 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

China's Nantou City taps Superunion for modern makeover
News
Aug 26, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

China's Nantou City taps Superunion for modern makeover

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over Campaign Asia interview
Advertising
Nov 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Sorrell denies 'slapping' Superunion's Prior over ...

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion
News
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread ...

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core
CEI Analysis
Apr 1, 2019
Megan Gell

Shenzhen World to put user experience at its core

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
1 day ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.

Should brands paint with all the colours of the rainbow?
Marketing
1 day ago
Lavanya Mohan

Should brands paint with all the colours of the ...

Do brands really owe a responsibility to reflect diversity in their advertisements?