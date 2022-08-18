Digital Marketing News
Shawn Lim
2 days ago

Superunion launches creative tool to help brands showcase their flexibility

The generative design tool, motion design and metaverse offer enable brands to create new brand experiences and have been utilised by brands including Tencent, HSBC, Riot Games and Vodafone.

Screen capture from a generative design video for HSBC

Superunion has unveiled a tool to help brands create digital experiences and build connections with their audiences.  

The tool features generative design, metaverse experiences and established motion design expertise to allow brands to generate creative assets at speed. 

Brands that have started using the tools includes Tencent, HSBC, Riot Games, Vodafone and Evri, a parcel delivery service in the UK. For the latter, Superunion developed a generative asset tool that allowed Evri’s logo to be created in 194,481 different font combinations, reflecting the diversity of the brand. 

“Creative technology is a core aspect of our Superunion proposition, along with digital-first brand creation and the exploration of the opportunities of the next generation of internet experiences,” said Jessica Tan, digital director at Superunion Asia. 

“We believe in handing power to our clients and their creative teams, and our creation of these expansive systems enables this. Clients can use the design rules of their brand and create an almost never-ending suite of assets to suit any need over time and let their own creativity free. This is where Superunion has come into its own and where we see the opportunity for growth, globally.” 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

