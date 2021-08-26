News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

China's Nantou City taps Superunion for modern makeover

Remit includes includes strategic brand, experience and communications planning, alongside a total revamp of the visual identity.

Nantou City in China, also known as the ancient city of Xin’an, located at the centre of Nanshan District in Shenzhen, has appointed creative brand agency Superunion, to support a complete brand overhaul that includes strategic brand, experience and communications planning alongside a total revamp of visual identity.

After property development giant Vanke took over the renovation of the city, Nantou City has evolved into a location embedded with four major parts – cultural and creative retails, art experiences, F&B, and cultural residencies. Huang Nan, general manager of Shenzhen Nantou City renovation project said: “Our aim is to activate Nantou City, bringing out the best in both Chinese traditions and modern creativity, organic and sustainable development vitality to the town."

As part of this recast, Superunion is expected to build out a new brand identity that balances Nantou City's original architecture, which is reminiscent of Lingnan/Cantonese styles from the Ming and Qing dynasties and inject modern elements to "build the city toward a young and collaborative melting pot," adds Nan. 

In terms of the brand shop's focus, Maggie Chien, business director Superunion China said: “We want to reveal that hidden charm of Shenzhen Nantou City and build an innovative and consistent visual system that communicates the city’s values." To do this, Superunion will focus on a brand identity for Nantou City as a "sustainable cultural centre and and integrate it with the local lifestyle," she adds. 

The brand revamp is set to be revealed at the end of this year.

Campaign Asia-Pacific
