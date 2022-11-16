Advertising PR The Work
Ben Bold
Nov 17, 2022

Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World Cup quarter-final

Qatar-hosted quarter final takes place on United Nations’ International Day of Human Rights.

An alliance of human rights organisations have united behind a global campaign encouraging people to boycott the quarter final of the World Cup in Qatar.

German-based organisations including Loud Against Nazis and protest movement Boycott Qatar, and agency Heimat, Berlin, have launched "Football blackout for human rights" across social media.

Its main call to action is an online film that uses white copy against a black background, which is accompanied by the white noise of a tuned-out TV. It tells viewers that the Qatar government "violates LGBTQ+ rights, violates women's rights severely".

The copy continues: "The day of the quarter finals is also International Human Rights day of the United Nations. So let's set a sign. Let's switch football off that night. And do something else instead. 'The 'football blackout for human rights'."

The campaign urges anyone in the world to post campaign assets on their own social posts, stating that they will not be watching the quarter final on 10 December.

Social activity directs consumers to a dedicated website (footballblackout.org), which includes a list of campaign supporters and their statements that can be shared on social media.

Jörn Menge, founder of Loud Against Nazis, said: "It is perhaps more important than ever to turn off the television – as a strong signal against human rights violations."

Patrick Jelen, Boycott Qatar 2022, added: "We thought the idea was great right away. Because our mission is to get people to boycott the entire tournament. A social media campaign that empowers everyone in Germany and worldwide to express their protest fits perfectly."

The campaign has already attracted support from a number of German celebrities, including musicians, actors and LGBT+ activists, such as Dario Minden.

The work was created by various creatives from Heimat, Berlin.

Source:
Campaign UK

