Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic life

The emotional spot reminds people of life before quarantine and encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

The pandemic turned everyone’s lives upside down, but hope is on the horizon. In the spot "Get Back to What You Love," Google revisited popular searches people made during the height of the pandemic, such as "quarantine," "lockdown" and "school closings."

But the tone shifts when a search for "sweatpants" turns into a search for "pants." A restaurant and a theater marked "temporarily closed" on Google Maps switch to "open." Happy hours, playdates and fiestas also change from "virtual" to in-person.

The spot ends with a final search for "COVID vaccine near me," concluding with the tagline, "Get back to what you love."

