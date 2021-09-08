Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
17 hours ago

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

Those who are skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine or refuse to get one altogether are politically disengaged, and therefore best reached through unconventional channels.

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

The Biden Administration should take note: the COVID-19 vaccine hesitant are unlikely to be persuaded to change their minds by politicians. 

According to a survey conducted by performance analytics company Tunnl, which surveyed 5,000 people in the U.S., vaccine deniers, also known colloquially as “anti-vaxxers,” are less likely to be politically engaged, with 61% having no recent history of voting. But even more (69%) persuadable individuals, known as the “vaccine hesitant,” have no recent voter history.

Because these people are disengaged with mainstream media and don’t follow major behavioral patterns of the American public, it’s more challenging to communicate with them, says Sara Fagen, CEO of Tunnl. 

For instance, among the vaccine hesitant, 12% are less likely than the average American to watch broadcast TV. Instead, they are more likely than average to use platforms such as WhatsApp (44%), Tumblr (40%), Instagram (39%), Reddit (38%) and Twitch (36%).

This is due, in part, to the fact that much of the current vaccine-hesitant population are Gen Z and millennials, Fagen says, with 32% of people between the ages of 18-34 identifying as “vaccine-hesitant.” Comparatively, 24% outright refuse to get the vaccine. 

To get around these barriers, communicators and brands should focus on how vaccination can benefit that specific age group on the channels where they spend time, rather than the politics behind it, Fagen notes. 

“Hesitancy is not a political issue, but more so one of perceived need,” she says. “The best approach for the persuadable segment would be a social media campaign that specifically speaks to the risk younger adults face from COVID and how that risk can be easily and safely ameliorated through vaccination.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic life
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Google vaccine ad is a hopeful look at post-pandemic...

AstraZeneca's vaccine comms: Why 'slick and corporate' isn't always best
PR
Apr 7, 2021
Fiona Fox

AstraZeneca's vaccine comms: Why 'slick and ...

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns
PR
Aug 5, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Gen Z isn’t influenced by brand vaccine campaigns

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?
Marketing
3 days ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Can luxury survive another year of the pandemic?

Just Published

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed
PR
38 minutes ago
Surekha Ragavan

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in APAC’s inaugural edition of this esteemed awards.

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow
Marketing
4 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and ...

Pepviz uses advanced analytics, data science and more to reach shoppers in a personalized way.

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit
Media
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP ...

The incumbent retained the account in major markets.

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India
News
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu ...

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations