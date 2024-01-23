News The Work Creativity Customer Experience Technology DEI
Jack O'Brien
2 days ago

Fortnite takes on Alzheimer’s in awareness campaign targeting Gen Z gamers

The campaign targets young gamers in Spain and allows players to experience the symptoms of the incurable disease, including disorientation, memory glitches and space dissociation.

An immersive simulator intended to raise awareness of early onset Alzheimer’s disease is coming to the virtual world of Fortnite.

Global experiential agency Momentum Worldwide collaborated with the Spanish Association Against Alzheimer’s and other Dementias (CEAFA) to bring Lost in the World to the popular gaming platform. 

The campaign, which was announced Monday, targets young gamers in Spain and allows players to experience the symptoms of the incurable, memory-robbing disease, including disorientation, memory glitches and space dissociation. 

As part of the campaign launch, CEAFA compiled a nearly 90-second video of gameplay featuring real-time reactions from some of Spain’s leading gamers dealing with the adverse impact of Alzheimer’s in the digital realm. 

“Experience the reality of living with this disease and gain a new level of understanding and empathy. The campaign includes influential Spanish gamers trying out the simulator without prior knowledge, capturing their authentic reactions in a video,” Rodri González, Spain executive creative director at Momentum Worldwide, said in a statement.

Bringing a healthcare campaign to the online world of gaming is far from a new phenomenon for the marketing community. 

Last year, Sanofi’s probiotics brand, Enterogermina, unveiled the Ready Player Mom campaign, featuring the mothers of famous gamers “crashing” their kids’ livestreams to dole out healthy eating advice, and urge their children to make better food choices for their gut health.

Gaming is an area where medical marketers are putting more of their advertising and creative investment, especially since Fortnite has achieved widespread popularity.

DemandSage estimated that of the 500 million registered players, 236 million players play Fortnite every month. That’s why embarking on an awareness campaign with a sizable audience of digital natives made sense for Alzheimer’s disease advocates.

The CEAFA stated that players will have the opportunity to know what having Alzheimer feels like and suggested the campaign will break down barriers and get more young people involved in the fight against the disease. 

The campaign launch comes as interest and investment in Alzheimer’s treatments have continued with significant momentum. 

Over the summer, The Food and Drug Administration granted traditional approval to Leqembi, the Alzheimer’s treatment jointly developed by Biogen and Eisai. 

 
Source:
MM&M
