Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Aug 14, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google

Fortnite maker Epic Games turns Apple's 1984 ad against it as it initiates legal action against the "oppressive" power of both Apple and Google.

The International Red Cross brings peace to Fortnite
Jan 20, 2020
Michael Heusner

The International Red Cross brings peace to Fortnite

In Fortnite's new liferun mode your mission is to... save people?

Fortnite didn't need data to create a black hole sensation
Oct 19, 2019
Natalie Barnes

Fortnite didn't need data to create a black hole sensation

Marketers need space to make mistakes and to not be shackled by short-term metrics and data.

5 CX lessons brands can take from Fortnite
Apr 12, 2019
Claire Webber

5 CX lessons brands can take from Fortnite

If you're asking how to get and keep paying customers, you may want to ask, 'What would Fortnite do?'.

