Aug 14, 2020
Fortnite maker launches an epic games battle against Apple and Google
Fortnite maker Epic Games turns Apple's 1984 ad against it as it initiates legal action against the "oppressive" power of both Apple and Google.
Jan 20, 2020
The International Red Cross brings peace to Fortnite
In Fortnite's new liferun mode your mission is to... save people?
Oct 19, 2019
Fortnite didn't need data to create a black hole sensation
Marketers need space to make mistakes and to not be shackled by short-term metrics and data.
Apr 12, 2019
5 CX lessons brands can take from Fortnite
If you're asking how to get and keep paying customers, you may want to ask, 'What would Fortnite do?'.
