Kill them with kindness, says this Fortnite tournament

A startling one in two gamers experience cyberbullying while gaming, according to research. In response to these insights, Project Rockit partnered with DDB Group Australia to launch Kind Royale, a gaming tournament designed to make gaming… kinder.

Over 80 gamers, streaming to their collective 11.5 million fans, played Fortnite at the start of the month as part of the tournament. And unlike traditional gaming tournaments, the prize money didn’t go to the best player, but instead the kindest. Every stream chat log and Discord was scanned for words conveying negative and positive sentiment, meaning the gamers had to spread kindness to their fans in order to have a shot at winning.

The tournament streamed live across Facebook Gaming, Twitch and YouTube. All 80 gamers promoted the tournament across their socials in the lead up and livestreamed themselves competing.

While this is surely a good initiative, Ad Nut would love to see it extended beyond the Kind Royale tournament, and somehow built into more permanent gaming systems and cultures.

CREDITS

Partner - PROJECT ROCKIT

Agency - DDB Group Australia

Partner - Click MGMT