The Work Advertising Media Creativity Technology
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Empowering China's Gen Z: Apple's new CNY film takes on the touchy topic of insecurities

WATCH: Shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max, the 15-minute film by Apple and TBWA Media Arts Lab Shanghai addresses China's increasing pressures on Gen Z and encourages them to embrace confidence in themselves.

Apple's latest Chinese New Year campaign, a tradition now in its seventh consecutive year, presents an evocative film shot solely using the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The narrative titled ‘Little Garlic’ is directed by the acclaimed Marc Webb and features a stellar cast, including Chinese star Fan Wei. The 15-minute film, created by TBWA Media Arts Lab Shanghai delves into the universal theme of overcoming insecurity, particularly resonating with Gen Z in China.

The film is centred around a young girl’s relationship with her grandfather. The girl, who has shapeshifting abilities, changes her appearance constantly after getting bullied by her schoolmates, even as her grandfather warns that it might harm her. She eventually stops, after her grandfather convinces her to be herself.

As she gets older and leaves in search of work in Shanghai, multiple setbacks cause her to lose confidence in her abilities and looks. She starts shapeshifting again into different personalities to gain attention and love, before realising she has lost her original look after going too far.

The campaign underscores Apple's commitment to cultural relevance and technological prowess, showcasing the iPhone's advanced features, such as five-times optical zoom, Action mode, and Cinematic mode.

Studies have shown that life for China's Gen Z is fraught with various pressures, from intense workplace environments to family responsibilities and personal ambitions. The legacy of the one-child policy amplifies expectations from both society and kin.

Despite the allure of lucrative tech sector jobs, young adults anticipate the demanding work culture that awaits them. They are caught in a cycle of striving for success in a competitive society without a clear vision of their ultimate goals. Many harbour entrepreneurial ambitions, yet often lack the requisite skills and entrepreneurial acumen.

This understanding of China’s Gen Z has been utilised to craft a visually stunning and emotionally impactful story, which Apple hopes will resonate globally, transcending the boundaries of China.

A behind-the-scenes video complements the main film, offering insights into the creative process and demonstrating the iPhone's capabilities in the hands of both established and emerging filmmakers.

The campaign will be disseminated across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, aiming to connect with audiences through innovative technology and heartfelt storytelling.

Apple's 2023 CNY film ‘Through the Five Passes’ can be seen here.

Credits

Agency: TBWA Media Arts Lab Shanghai 
Production: Radical US, M Production Shanghai
Director: Marc Webb
Screenwriter: Pan Yiran
Art Director: Li Anran
Director of Photography: Cecile Zhang
Music: Varqa Buehrer

Source:
Campaign Asia
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

4 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

5 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

6 Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

7 Dentsu’s highest-paid international director earned $14.8 million

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

8 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

9 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore

10 Mandai Wildlife Group hands creative AOR to TBWA Singapore

Related Articles

Apple wins an Emmy for ‘The Greatest’
Jan 9, 2024
Sabrina Sanchez

Apple wins an Emmy for ‘The Greatest’

Apple iPhone battery ensures karate kid's efforts are recorded in new ad
Jan 25, 2024
Imogen Watson

Apple iPhone battery ensures karate kid's efforts ...

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
Nov 22, 2023
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple tells children’s story to illustrate new feature
Dec 2, 2023
Daniel Farey-Jones

Apple tells children’s story to illustrate new feature

Just Published

Unpacking Away’s Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad parody—and its search for XXL underwear
The Information
3 hours ago
Eric Berger

Unpacking Away’s Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad ...

The luggage brand quickly had to find underwear that would fit its Bigger Carry-On suitcase.

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles ...

The group made the announcement ahead of its Capital Markets Day on 30 January.

FICCI appoints Arjun Nohwar as co-chair of the media and entertainment board
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

FICCI appoints Arjun Nohwar as co-chair of the ...

Nohwar is the general manager for India and South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.

How a creative chief of staff helped DDB bag ‘network of the year’ at Cannes Lions in 2023
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

How a creative chief of staff helped DDB bag ...

DDB’s creative chief of staff, Susie Walker, sits down with Campaign for a wide-ranging interview on her role at the agency, her 10-year work experience at Cannes Lions, and the importance of being interesting and interested.