News The Work Advertising
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Apple wins an Emmy for ‘The Greatest’

The accessibility-focused campaign won for Outstanding Commercial.

(Photo credit: Apple / Vimeo)
(Photo credit: Apple / Vimeo)
Apple’s ‘The Greatest’ won a 2023 Emmy award for Outstanding Commercial on Sunday night, in a ceremony that was delayed four months due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. 
 
The campaign, created in-house by Apple’s London team, raised awareness of the brand's accessibility features on iPhone, iPad and other devices to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. 
 
The winning video starred real people with disabilities using Apple’s accessibility features to facilitate day-to-day activities.
 
 
The Emmy is another notch in the belt for The Greatest, which won an Entertainment Lion for Music Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in June. The work was also shortlisted for a Titanium Lion.  
 
The campaign beat out six other contenders for the Emmy, including The Farmer’s Dog Forever Super Bowl spot, The Cost of Beauty by Dove, The Singularity by SquareSpace and three other Apple ads – Call Me with Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+, Quiet the Noise for AirPods Pro and R.I.P Leon. 
 
Sunday’s prize was awarded as part of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with the main Emmy Awards ceremony taking place on Jan. 15. Both ceremonies were delayed from September 2023.
Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

1 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

2 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

3 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

4 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

5 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

6 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

7 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

8 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

9 Levelling up your chat game: Make the most of business messaging this Lunar New Year

Cookies deprecation begins

10 Cookies deprecation begins

Related Articles

Apple’s tribute to users with disabilities is ‘the greatest’
Dec 8, 2022
Imogen Watson

Apple’s tribute to users with disabilities is ‘the ...

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
Nov 22, 2023
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple tells children’s story to illustrate new feature
Dec 2, 2023
Daniel Farey-Jones

Apple tells children’s story to illustrate new feature

Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace products in ads'
Nov 9, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace ...

Just Published

The ‘golden age’ of social media is over – and it’s great news for sports fandom
5 hours ago
Robbie Spargo

The ‘golden age’ of social media is over – and it’s ...

Why positioning social as exclusively an audience awareness or audience acquisition driver is counter-productive.

Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds and experiences
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds ...

Tinder has rolled out a campaign 'you up' as a part of its global message 'it starts with a swipe' to redefine the narrative around dating by exploring the possibilities that extend beyond the search for 'the one’.

Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the audience appreciates them for who they are: Aman Srivastava, Sony Liv
5 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the ...

Sony Liv’s head of marketing, Aman Srivastava, gives us the lowdown on the marketing game plan for the third season of Shark Tank India, how it aims to stay ahead of the curve in the OTT space and the sports IPs that are leveraging the platforms' audience engagement.

Duolingo offboards translation contractors; Workers allege AI replacement
6 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Duolingo offboards translation contractors; Workers ...

The language learning app offboarded 10% of contractors, including some who worked on translations, but denied it was to let AI take over.