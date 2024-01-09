Apple wins an Emmy for ‘The Greatest’

Apple’s ‘The Greatest’ won a 2023 Emmy award for Outstanding Commercial on Sunday night, in a ceremony that was delayed four months due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The campaign, created in-house by Apple’s London team, raised awareness of the brand's accessibility features on iPhone, iPad and other devices to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The winning video starred real people with disabilities using Apple’s accessibility features to facilitate day-to-day activities.

The campaign beat out six other contenders for the Emmy, including The Farmer’s Dog Forever Super Bowl spot, The Cost of Beauty by Dove, The Singularity by SquareSpace and three other Apple ads – Call Me with Timothee Chalamet for Apple TV+, Quiet the Noise for AirPods Pro and R.I.P Leon.

Sunday’s prize was awarded as part of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with the main Emmy Awards ceremony taking place on Jan. 15. Both ceremonies were delayed from September 2023.