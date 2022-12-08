Advertising Digital Marketing The Work
Imogen Watson
2 days ago

Apple’s tribute to users with disabilities is ‘the greatest’

Apple’s 'The greatest' raises awareness of its accessibility features.

Apple: Infectiously upbeat film with a slamming soundtrack
Apple: Infectiously upbeat film with a slamming soundtrack

If you have a disability, when you see yourself reflected back, however rarely, it’s often fetishised and condescending.

In an important milestone for disability representation, Apple became an exception to the rule when it captured people with disabilities just living their best lives with "The greatest".

It's not overly inflated. There is no inspirational narrative. It's just an infectiously upbeat film – with a slamming track – that makes you want to use Apple. The ad does an excellent job of demonstrating all its extraordinary accessibility features, which make a huge difference to people's lives.

It comes as no surprise that the director behind it is Kim Gehrig, who always brings refreshing honesty and wit to her body of work. In my opinion, it's her best since Bodyform's "Blood normal" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. Still got it.



Credits:

Brand: Apple
Title: "The greatest"
Agency: In-house
Director: Kim Gehrig
Production company: Somesuch

